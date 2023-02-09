Elections: We’re investing in people, technology to curb mis/disinformation –Meta

The Facebook company, Meta has informed that it has been investing in people and technology to reduce the spread of misinformation and remove harmful content across its apps which can disrupt the 2023 general elections. The company stated that it was doing this to ensure a safe and secure general election in the country. According to the firm, it will activate its Elections Operations Centre to identify potential threats in real time and speed up its responses. “Today, we are sharing an update on our work to prepare for and help preserve the integrity of the general elections taking place in Nigeria on 25 February 2023.

“This work will continue in the lead-up to, during and after the vote. It is grounded in longrunning investments we have made in people, technology and partnerships to help reduce the spread of misinformation, detect and remove hate speech, improve digital literacy, help make political advertising more transparent and ensure the safety of people using our platforms. “We want people to be able to talk openly on our apps about the issues that matter to them, whilst still feeling safe. Our Community Standards (also available in Hausa) publicly explain what content is and isn’t allowed on Facebook and Instagram, and cover a number of areas relevant to elections.

These include policies on harassment and incitement to violence, as well as detailed hate speech policies that ban attacks on people based on characteristics like ethnicity or religion. When we become a

lection Day approaches, we will activate a Nigeria-specific Elections Operations Center focused on identifying potential threats across our apps and technologies in real time, accelerating our response time. “This initiative will bring together experts from across our company on our intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations, public policy and legal teams.

“We remove the most serious kinds of misinformation from Facebook and Instagram, such as content that could contribute to imminent violence or physical harm, or that is intended to suppress voting. This includes false news related to voting dates, locations, time and methods. For the Nigerian elections, based on guidance from local partners, this will specifically include photos and videos shared out of context that falsely depict ballot-stuffing, acts of violence or weapons. “For content that doesn’t violate these particular policies, we work with independent fact-checking organisations in Nigeria — AFP, Africa Check, Dubawa and Reuters — who review and rate content in English, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo. When content is rated “false” or “partly false” by these fact checkers, we attach warning labels to the content and reduce its distribution in Facebook Feed so people are less likely to see it.” To help Nigerians spot and take action against false news online, Ijenze said the firm has partnered with local radio stations to create “#NoFalseNewsZone” radio dramas in English and Pidgin, and run ads on Facebook and radio in Yoruba, Pidgin, Hausa and Igbo.

