Elections’ll hold as scheduled, INEC assures

…Chairman briefs FEC members

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has assured that despite the scarcity of fuel and cash crunch, the general elections scheduled for February/March this year would hold as scheduled.

Yakubu made this clarification Wednesday when he briefed the cabinet members at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The INEC chair, who spoke to newsmen after briefing the Council, also gave the assurance that the Commission had found ways around the two challenges of fuel scarcity and cash crunch which had initially threatened the oncoming polls.

Recall that some stakeholders had insinuated of a possible postponement of the general elections because of the challenges currently causing hardship in the country.

