Elections’ll hold in Borno as scheduled, says Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has said that the security situation in the state has improved tremendously, assuring that the oncoming general elections would hold in the state as scheduled. Zulum gave this assurance yesterday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa after he gave a progress report on the rehabilitation and resettlement process for the internally displaced persons (IDP) in the state. Addressing newsmen Zulum said with support from the Federal Govern ment and the military, the state has made much significant progress in attaining peace.

The governor said “The people of Borno State voted during the 2015 elections. They also voted during the 2019 elections. Can you compare the security situation in 2019, 2011 and now? The security in Borno has improved tremendously by over 90%. So we don’t have any problem. “Eligible voters can go and cast their votes on Election Day, Insha Allah, in Borno State, we don’t have any problem”, he said. On his plans for the New Year, he said, “How we can sustain what we are doing. So far, so good in terms of security, the Federal Government has done well; the military has also done very well. We are now looking into the possibility of rehabilitating the victims of the insurgency.

“ Speaking on the progress so far made on returning displaced persons back home, the governor said all the official IDP camps within the Maiduguri metropolis had been dismantled, adding that all unofficial ones would be dismantled a few months from now. “Resettlement is not something easy, it will take a very long time. But the most important thing is that those that are very much in need to be resettled will be resettled. But most importantly, we have closed down all official IDP camps within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area, as I said last one year ago.

