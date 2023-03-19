2023 Elections Top Stories

#ElectionsResults: Live Update From Jigawa House Of Assembly Poll

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced the results of the  State House of  Assembly election for the Jigawa State.

New Telegraph reports that Jigawa has 30 constituencies across its twenty-seven Local Government Areas.

Below are the results announced so far by the returning officer of the electoral umpire in the state.

1-Kanya Constituency, Babura- LGA.

1-Ibrahim Hashim Kanya of APC scored -10258.
2-Uzairu Alh Sa,idu of PDP scored -4904 votes
3-Sa,adu Adamu Kanya of NNPP scored 1676 votes

2-Babura constituency.

1-Abdulrahman Na ruwa of APC scored 17,503 votes
.2- Jibo Muhd S of NNPP scored 1309 votes.
3-Ubale Isah of PDP scored 7,878 votes

3-Roni Local Government Constituency.

1-Lawan Muhammad Dansure of APC scored 15, 805 votes.
2-Mu,azu Ilu of NNPP scored 175 votes.
3-Dsnjuma Sale of PDP scored 7,432 votes

4-Gagarawa Constituency.

1-Ibrahim Yau Gagarawa of APC scored 12,204 votes.
2-Nura Musa of NNPP scored 1739 votes
2-Alh Isya Yusif of PDP scored 8,780 votes.

6 MIGA LG

APC 18,274
PDP 11,256

7 MAIGATARI LG

APC 19,404
PDP 13,198

8 GARKI LG.

APC 25,797
PDP 11,534
NNPP 4,399

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

