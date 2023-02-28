ElectionsResults2023: Declare Presidential Election Inconclusive, PDP Tells INEC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the presidential election held on Saturday across the country inclusive.

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation who made the call on Tuesday also asked INEC to fix a date for conduct of elections that addresses areas where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was not used and areas marred by violence.

New Telegraph reports that the Campaign Council call is coming hours after the PDP cried foul in the collation process, demanding a halt of further collation and also staging a walk out from the collation centre by the party’s collation centre agents.

Speaking in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, the PDP said, “Declare this election inconclusive and set a date for conduct of elections that addresses areas where BVAS was not used and where violence occurred which suppress the voting rights of the people.

“The conduct of the 2023 elections has been criticised across board as one that is marred by irregularities and total departure from the Electoral Act amendment.”

Bwala explained that this had led to a constitutional logjam created by the protest pulled out of the coalition of political parties.

The campaign spokesman further remarked that INEC should “suspend national collation immediately and address the complaints raised by parties relating to BVAS bypass and electronic transmission of results.

“Set a date for conduct of elections in the affected places and ensure results are uploaded as contained in the guidelines. The said elections must be free and fair and BVAS used accordingly.

“Cancel all the collated and announced results so far until such a time when all the results collated at the polling units alone be uploaded to INEC server, same only announced, duplicate copies of which all party agents have for transparency sake.”

He pointed out that the electoral umpire should also “address the Nigerian public in a televised speech on the sanctity of the processes and integrity of his person to regain the confidence of the Nigerian people and the international community.”

He also observed that it is clear and undisputed to all at this stage that INEC is refusing to address the observed problems and objections that have been widely expressed and shared and also corroborated by the report of the major stakeholders in the country, former presidents and international observers.

He further stated, “What is not clear is the intentions of INEC chairman and INEC as a commission. Section 65 of the electoral act mandates the INEC chairman to correct every anomaly (s) raised by stakeholders of the process (political party and their agents) within 7 days.”

He noted that the confidence of the process and legitimacy of the results must never be sacrificed on the altar of convenience and speed, adding that “this election is pivotal to the national security of the country.

