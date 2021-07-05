Electoral Act: 42 CSOs move against passage of ‘forged’ bill

A coalition of 42 civil society organisations working on electoral reforms, yesterday, expressed concern over allegations that the final copy of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill had been supplanted by a ‘forged’ version of the bill and vowed to ensure that the “strange bill” will not be passed by the National Assembly.

Barring any last-minute changes, the bill is expected to be passed this week by both chambers of the National Assembly.

However, there were reports at the weekend that the leadership of the National Assembly had allegedly perfected plans to force the forged version down the throats of lawmakers.

New Telegraph learnt that the leadership of both chambers of the parliament, acting on “directives from above,” had tampered with a crucial clause in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a free hand to introduce innovative technologies to improve the conduct of elections and the transparency of their outcomes.

They have rather, supplanted it with a provision that expressly prohibits electronic transmission of election results in the country. Leading the protest by the CSOs are the Center for Liberty,

The Electoral Hub, Yiaga Africa and Raising New Voices among others. In a statement released last night, the coalition recalled that some proposals canvassed by citizens which were adopted by the Joint Committee of the National Assembly included electronic voting, financial independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and new timelines for submission of list of candidates.

It, however, lamented that it had come to the knowledge of the group that there were discrepancies between the approved version of the Bill and the alleged final copy, where some key provisions have been manipulated or changed to suit some partisan interests.

“In the alleged final copy, some key priority amendments were rejected by the leadership of the National Assembly. These include electronic transmission of results which has been prohibited (S.50(2)) and the limits on campaign expenses have been increased (S.88).

“We are also concerned that the National Assembly has rejected the proposal empowering INEC to review the declaration of scores and return of candidates made by a Returning Officer, and determine that the declaration was made under duress or contrary to the provisions of the law (S.65).

“Following, the events of the 2019 general elections, we are convinced that INEC needs to have this power in order to prevent politicians from going through the backdoor to win election and steal electoral mandate at gun point!

“It is instructive to note that following the submission of the Electoral Amendment Committee’s report, the National Assembly leadership undertook an additional review of the report to insert and reject some amendments unilaterally, without going through the established process for such insertion

“We are concerned that the alleged final copy of the Electoral Amendment Bill, which we have reviewed, does not represent the interests of the Nigerian people and we therefore consider it a forged document that must not be substituted for our legitimate demands,” they said in their public petition on the matter.

According to the coalition, the alleged manipulation of Section 50(2) undermines INEC’s effort to improve the election results management regime, considering what was recently witnessed as the successful introduction of the Election Results Viewing Portal in some of the off-cycle elections, which improved the integrity of the electoral process.

“In addition, the dramatic increase in spending limits, should be of great concern to all Nigerians. It is an indication that the National Assembly is committed to entrenching a political system that is heavily monetised,” they said.

The coalition urged the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, to speak up clearly on the issue and reassure Nigerians that they are not part of any attempt to subvert the voices of Nigerians.

They also urged Nigerians to stand up and resist any attempt by the National Assembly to manipulate the Electoral Act for self-perpetuation and self-interest.

Meanwhile, the civil society organisations have also flagged off a separate campaign online to prevent the two chambers of the National Assembly from adopting the forged version of the bill.

The campaign with the hash tag #PassElectoralBill is reminding Nigerians that the time had come to pass the right Electoral Act to save the electoral process.

Like this: Like Loading...