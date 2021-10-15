Politics

Electoral Act: ADC, ZLP disagree over direct primaries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) have disagreed over direct primaries as a method of nominating candidates for elections by political parties, which was passed this week by the Senate.

The upper legislative chamber had in its amendment to the Electoral Act (2010), imposed direct primaries as mode of nominating candidates for all elections, on political parties.

But while the ADC supported the provision of the law with a proviso, the ZLP said such is a usurpation of the power of political parties to promote internal democracy.

ADC National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu said in an interview that direct primary selection process is good, as it will afford all the members of the party to participate in the process.

“In a way, it is one of the ways to establish and deepen democratic culture within the party and widen ecosystem,” he said.

Nwosu, however, said it is not the job of the legislature to create the mode of electing candidates for the parties.

“Parties are different; it is a misnomer for the National Assembly to legislate for parties. One party is different from the other except, may be PDP and APC.

“Leaders of parties should design their processes so long as they are in line with the constitution and acceptable organisational governance,” he added.

The ZLP National Chairman Chief Dan Nwanyanwu argued that conduct of primary election, party congresses or party convention “falls within those functions that fall within the powers of the leadership of political parties and its organs as enshrined in the party constitution.

“Only the appropriate organs of a political party have the powers to choose the mode of primaries to adopt and not the Senate and National Assembly.”

He added that no political party would allow the senate or any other body to dictate to it on how to run its affairs, including conduct of primaries.

“Democracy is about alternatives; democracy is about option; democracy is about choice. We will not be allowed to be put on a strait jacket,” he said.

According to him, the imposition of direct primaries on all the political parties showed that the Senate “is highly insensitive and shows lack of understanding of the workings of the political parties as it affects its operations.”

He said his party will join other opposition parties to challenge the bill if assented to by the president

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

INEC should embrace technology for 2023 polls – Akintoye

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Chief Charles Akintoye is a former acting National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a chieftain of the party in Lagos State. In this interview, he speaks on states of insecurity in the country, 2023 general elections, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports What is your assessment of the current security situation in Nigeria? […]
Politics

The big losers

Posted on Author Ajayi Mimiko Makinde

Adewale Momoh reports on the big losers of the Ondo State governorship election      Eyitayo Jegede   Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who hails from Akure, Ondo State capital was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was able to win in just three local governments within the Central Senatorial District where he comes […]
Politics

Aggrieved members should wait for their time –Lagos APC chair, Balogun

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Tunde Balogun believes that the Lagos State Independent National Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is an unbiased umpire. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Balogun appealed to members of the public to be part of the process, adding that the party would soon begin […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica