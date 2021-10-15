Electoral Act: ADC, ZLP disagree over direct primaries

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) have disagreed over direct primaries as a method of nominating candidates for elections by political parties, which was passed this week by the Senate.

The upper legislative chamber had in its amendment to the Electoral Act (2010), imposed direct primaries as mode of nominating candidates for all elections, on political parties.

But while the ADC supported the provision of the law with a proviso, the ZLP said such is a usurpation of the power of political parties to promote internal democracy.

ADC National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu said in an interview that direct primary selection process is good, as it will afford all the members of the party to participate in the process.

“In a way, it is one of the ways to establish and deepen democratic culture within the party and widen ecosystem,” he said.

Nwosu, however, said it is not the job of the legislature to create the mode of electing candidates for the parties.

“Parties are different; it is a misnomer for the National Assembly to legislate for parties. One party is different from the other except, may be PDP and APC.

“Leaders of parties should design their processes so long as they are in line with the constitution and acceptable organisational governance,” he added.

The ZLP National Chairman Chief Dan Nwanyanwu argued that conduct of primary election, party congresses or party convention “falls within those functions that fall within the powers of the leadership of political parties and its organs as enshrined in the party constitution.

“Only the appropriate organs of a political party have the powers to choose the mode of primaries to adopt and not the Senate and National Assembly.”

He added that no political party would allow the senate or any other body to dictate to it on how to run its affairs, including conduct of primaries.

“Democracy is about alternatives; democracy is about option; democracy is about choice. We will not be allowed to be put on a strait jacket,” he said.

According to him, the imposition of direct primaries on all the political parties showed that the Senate “is highly insensitive and shows lack of understanding of the workings of the political parties as it affects its operations.”

He said his party will join other opposition parties to challenge the bill if assented to by the president

Like this: Like Loading...