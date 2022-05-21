News

Electoral Act Amendment: Bill is yet to be signed – Presidency

Posted on

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari has not yet signed the amended Electoral Act contrary the news making the rounds yesterday.

Some online platforms, on Saturday, publish a story claiming that the President had already signed the bill, which was transmitted to him last week Friday.

However, several official sources contacted for verification debunked the reports as untrue saying that the bill could not have been signed in secret, adding that the President had been out of the country in the last 48 hours and just returned to the country Saturday evening.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who just returned to the country with the President, said the news of the signing, which had already gone viral on social media, was not to his knowledge, saying “it is news to me too”.

Again, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives, Hon Umar El-Yakub, said the viral news could not be true, citing reasons for his conclusion.

 

