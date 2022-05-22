Electoral Act Amendment Bill yet to be signed –Presidency

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to sign the amended Electoral Act contrary to the news making the rounds yesterday. Some online platforms, on Saturday, published a story claiming that the President had already signed the bill, which was transmitted to him last week Friday. However, several official sources contacted for verification debunked the reports as untrue saying that the bill could not have been signed in secret, adding that the President had been out of the country in the last 48 hours and just returned to the country yesterday evening. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who just returned to the country with the President, said the news of the signing, which had already gone viral on social media, was not to his knowledge, saying “it is news to me too”. Again, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives, Hon Umar El-Yakub, said the viral news could not be true, citing reasons for his conclusion. According to El-Yakub, referring to the President on the bill, said “he couldn’t have signed it yesterday because he was out of the country and he couldn’t have signed already because he’s just entering the country. “I also cannot tell you that he will still not sign it or will not sign it. He’s the President. But if it will be signed later, we will all know.”
Valiant, NUPENG Resolve Row, Settle Sacked Workers’ Benefits in Full
The lingering impasse between the indigenous offshore drilling company, VALIANT Energy Services West Africa Limited and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) that seemed protracted has finally been settled. This was declared early in the week via a communique made available by the Commercial Manager of VALIANT, Mr Yele Fafowora. The […]
Buhari expresses happiness as SCOP’s son takes wife
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wished the newly wedded; Dr. Abdullahi Lawal Kazaure and Dr. Zulaiha Hassan Nasiha, happiness on the occasion of their marriage. The groom, Abdullahi, is the son of the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, while the bride, Zulaiha, is the daughter of Senator Hassan Nasiha, the recently appointed Deputy […]
Army vows to deal with troublemakers
Amidst the tensed atmosphere in the country, the Nigerian Army has warned individuals and groups against engaging in acts of subversion against the government. The warning comes against the backdrop of ongoing demonstrations across major cities in the country, and propelled by #EndSARS protesters. Initially, the protesters had one-point demand, which was the dissolution of […]
