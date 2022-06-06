Electoral Act: Anxiety over Supreme Court’s verdict on Section 84 (12)

‘Interpretation of Section 84 (12) by Supreme Court’ ll end acrimony’

TUNDE OYESINA examines the controversies trailing the legality or otherwise of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act as the nation anxiously awaits the verdict of the Supreme Court on the issue

The Court of Appeal has temporarily laid the controversies trailing the legality or otherwise of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act to rest as it voided a ruling of the Federal High Court in Umuahia that nullified the portion of the law. The plaintiff, Nduka Edede, a lawyer and chieftain of Action Alliance (AA), had approached the High Court in a suit marked FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 seeking the nullification of the section. Delivering judgement in the matter, Justice Evelyn Anyadike held that Section 84 (12) was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever, saying it ought to have been struck out. The plaintiff had asked the court to determine whether Section 84(12) when read together with Sections 66(1)(f) 107(1)(f) (137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution was not inconsistent. The court agreed with the submissions, and declared that Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act was inconsistent with the rights of Nigerian citizens. The court held that the Sections of the Constitution already stipulated that appointees of government seeking to contest elections were only to resign at least 30 days to the date of the election. The court further held that any other law that mandated such appointees to resign or leave office at any time before that, was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal null and void, “to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the Constitution”. The judge thereafter ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) to forthwith delete the said Subsection 12 of Section 84 from the body of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Appeal Court’s verdict

Dissatisfied with the judgement of the High Court, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal seeking to set it aside. Ruling on the appeal, the Appellate Court on May 11, 2022, voided the High Court’s ruling which nullified the controversial Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022. Although, the appellate court, essentially, validated the controversial law, it said it would have ruled otherwise if the main suit was properly brought before it. In its judgement, a three-member panel of the Appellate court headed by Justice Hamma Barka, held that the Federal High Court, Umuahia, lacked jurisdiction to have adjudicated on the suit. The appellate court further said the plaintiff, Nduka Edede, not only lacked the legal standing to file the case, but also failed to establish any cause of action that would have given the grounds to approach the court over the matter.

Buhari, Malami’s suit

In the aftermath of the Appellate Court’s ruling, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) approached the Supreme Court seeking an interpretation of the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Amendment Act, 2022. In the suit marked SC/ CV/504/2022, the plaintiffs were seeking among others, an order of the apex court striking out Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act for being inconsistent with the Constitution. The plaintiffs contended that Section 84 (12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022 is inconsistent with the provisions of Sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People and Peoples Rights. They are also contending that the Nigerian constitution already provides qualification and disqualification for the offices of the President and Vice President, Governor and Deputy Governor, Senate and House of Representatives, House of Assembly, Ministers, Commissioners and Special Advisers. The plaintiffs are also praying for a declaration that Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 disqualifying political appointees from being voting delegates or be voted for at a convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election is discriminatory, inconsistent and in violent breach of the provision of Sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution, as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People and Peoples Rights and same is null and void by reason of its inconsistency. Though the National Assembly was originally cited as sole respondent in the suit, Rivers State, through the Speaker of its House of Assembly and its Attorney- General, applied and were joined as interested parties in the matter. The applicants, through their team of lawyers led by Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) told the court that they were opposed to the suit. In the same vein, counsel to the National Assembly, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, also sought the dismissal of the suit, accusing both President Buhari and Malami of abusing judicial process. The respondents argued that having assented to the Electoral Act, Buhari could not turn back to challenge its provisions in court. They further contended that only the political appointees whose rights may be infringed upon by the said provision of the Electoral Act could institute an action in court to challenge it. On its part, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) brought an application to be allowed into the case as ‘amicus curiae’ (friend of the court). The lawyers’ umbrella body which said it was before the court to represent Nigerians, prayed the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit in public interest. A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Muhammad Musa Dattijo reserved judgement after hearing arguments from all parties.

Lawyers speak

Dissecting the controversial issue, a constitutional lawyer, Dr. Basil Ighodaro, noted that the Electoral Act “is an Act of the National Assembly, insisting that it would be unjust to nullify an Act without joining the institution that made the Act, so that they can be heard concerning what they did. He said: “When a defendant (Federal Government) rejoices over a judgement delivered against it as a party, then you know there is a problem in Nigeria. Let the National Assembly, the political parties and NGOs appeal against the judgement as interested parties”. He rhetorically asked: “Why do you want to hold on to your office as a political appointee and at the same time be a candidate in an election?”. In his own views, Mustapha Usman (SAN), faulted the ruling of the Federal High Court in Umuahia which ordered the deletion of Section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act. He opined that “the learned trial judge fell into a great error, saying Sections 66 (1) (f), 107(1) (f),137 (1) (f) and 182 (1) (f) of the Constitution relied upon by his lordship require persons employed in the public service of either the Federal Government or State Governments. “Specifically, each of the aforesaid sections provides that “No person shall be qualified for election into the Senate or House of Reps if: he is a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any State and has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from such employment 30 days before the date of election. “By virtue of Section 318 of the Constitution, political appointees are not included in the list of persons employed in the public service. To that extent, Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act was annulled on a very faulty ground. “No doubt, the judge would have dismissed the case if his attention had been drawn to the cases of DADA v. ADEYEYE (2005) 6 NWLR (Pt. 920) 1 at 19 ASOGWA v. CHUKWU (2003) 4 NWLR (Pt. 811) 540 OJONYE V. ONU & ORS (2018) LPELR-44223) where the Appellate Courts have held that political appointees or political office holders are not public servants as provided for under the Constitution”, Usman added. In his own views, a social analyst, Chief Iheke Solomon, recalled that, “the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, 18th March, 2022, delivered a ruling that declared Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act ( as amended) as unconstitutional and accordingly made an order striking same out as a nullity. The said ruling therefore paved the way for political appointees to seek elective offices in the country without resigning their offices before the primaries of their political parties. “That particular Section 84 (12) states as follows: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election. “Honourable Justice Anyadike held that Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1) (f), 137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended), made provisions inter alia to the effect that political appointees seeking to contest elections are only obligated to resign 30 days before the election. “The court, therefore, held that any other law, including the said Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended) that compels political appointees to resign or vacate their offices before their primary elections, is “unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null and void, to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the Constitution. “Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 bars political appointees from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of their political parties for the purpose of nominating candidates for any election. “The Electoral Act does not, however, specify the number of days a political appointee has to resign before a party’s primary. “The only specific reference is in Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1) (g) 182(1)(g) of the 1999 constitution which stipulates that public officers or political appointees who want to contest an election must have resigned their position at least 30 days to the date of the election. “The constitution is the grand norm, and every other law made by the legislature must take its bearing from the constitutional provisions by giving due compliance to it. The said Constitution by Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1) (g) 182(1)(g) has made provisions for qualifications of aspirants who are public officers or political appointees, and it says inter alia that public officers or political appointees should resign at least 30 days to the election. “The National Assembly which was not a party to suit in the court below has appealed against the said ruling of the Court. It’s my considered view that the nonjoinder of the National Assembly at the trial court will not be sufficient ground to set aside the ruling. “It’s that the intendment of those constitutional provisions for all public servants to resign 30 days before the date of the scheduled elections, and public servants includes civil servants and political appointees who are rendering public services to the Federation or the State. The Electoral Act 2022 ( as amended) is an inferior legislation to the Constitution and the National Assembly is incompetent to legislate against any of its provisions. “Section 66(1)(f) of the Constitution provides as follows: ‘No person shall be qualified for election into the Senate or House of Representatives: if he is a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any State and has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from such employment 30 days before the date of election”. “In my view, and I subscribe to the view and position of Honourable Justice Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia Division, Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act ( as amended) that purports to compel political appointees to resign or vacate their offices before the primary elections of their political parties, clearly undermines and controverts the constitutional provisions in Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1) (f), 137(1)(g) 182(1)(g). “I am equally in support of the move by the president in approaching the Supreme Court for interpretation”. On his part, a law lecturer, Prof. Tajudeen Ishola, raised two posers. According to him, “The basis of the judgement is not fully understood but as I have not reviewed it, my limited comments would be why was this case given its central importance to the legislative functions of National Assembly? Why was the suit not filed in the home jurisdiction of Abuja, rather than all the way at Umuahia? “Most importantly, the Supreme Court in Green vs Green said that necessary parties must be joined in an action to which a decision taken by such a party is questioned. In that case, I wonder why the National Assembly whose legislative power is being questioned was not party to this suit? I feel an appeal might assist to resolve these matters. “Personally, I feel Section 84(4) is questionable, but it must be determined by a court of competent jurisdiction with no features inhibiting its assumption of jurisdiction. Good as the matter has been laid before the apex court “. Another lawyer, Emeka Iloba, argued that the judgement of the High Court needed no further interpretation as it was clear enough and without any ambiguity. “The Constitution guarantees us the right to vote and be voted for. That aspect of Section 84 which they (NASS) ought to have removed was what the president pointed out. “They should have known that the section that says that a political appointee should not contest should have been retained as against to vote and be voted for. “There are millions of Nigerians who are already disenfranchised by the Constitution which says that you must have certain qualifications before you can become one thing or the other. “Some Nigerians are already disenfranchised by that provision. They should have limited it to that level. But to say that somebody cannot vote is where they shot themselves in the foot. “That is what is wrong with Section 84 that was struck down by the Abia Division of the Federal High Court, and I am in full agreement with that judgement. You cannot deprive a Nigerian the right to vote”, Iloba said. With the divergent views of lawyers over the issue, the entire nation eagerly awaits the pronouncement of the Supreme Court on the matter as such will no doubt be a key determinant of the fate of public officers who seek to participate in elections

