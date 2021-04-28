News

Electoral Act: CSOs express worry over NASS delay

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has expressed worry over the delay by the National Assembly to pass the 2020 Electoral Act, 2010 amendment bill. The coalition which comprised the Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), CLEEN Foundation, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), Institute for Media and Society (IMS), International Press Centre (IPC), Yiga Africa, among others, at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that four months after the National Assembly held a public hearing on the bill, it is yet to be presented for third and final reading in both chambers of the National Assembly.

