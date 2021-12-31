Electoral Act: CSOs mount pressure on NASS, identify drafting errors

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), yesterday mounted more pressures on the National Assembly over the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, charging them to address some drafting errors in the legislation before retransmitting it to President for assent.

The CSOs, numbering 12, said that following the President’s decision not to assent to the bill, they undertook an in-depth and comprehensive review of the bill to ensure all editorial, drafting and cross-referencing gaps were addressed before the bill leaves the National Assembly.

The review, according to the coalition, identified drafting errors, repetition and cross-referencing gaps in eleven sections of the bill. Cross-referencing errors were identified in five sections of the bill, grammatical errors in two sections, duplicate provisions in three sections and conflicting provisions in one section of the bill.

“Without doubt, these errors will occasion controversies and legal complications in the implementation of the bill when enacted.

“We recall that in August 2018, President Buhari premised his decision of declining assent to the 2018 Electoral (Amendment) Bill on certain drafting errors and cross-referencing gaps in the Bill.

“Therefore, it is imperative for the National Assembly to ensure due diligence before transmitting the Electoral Bill 2021 back to the President for assent to prevent the current bill from suffering the same fate,” they said. It could be recalled that the coalition as part of the ongoing electoral reform process, submitted a detailed memorandum to the leadership of the National Assembly on December 29, 2021.

The memorandum highlighted the affected sections and specific recommendations for addressing the errors. The coalition said that as the nation prepares for the off-cycle elections in the FCT, Ekiti and Osun and the 2023 general elections, a new legal framework is required to safeguard the integrity of these elections.

They warned that a climate of legal uncertainties will befall upcoming elections if the bill is not signed and Nigeria will lose the opportunity to test the efficacy of new innovations introduced in the electoral bill, especially during the off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun, before deployment for the 2023 general election.

