Electoral Act: Drama as Senate ‘murders’ electronic transmission of results

It was drama, uproar and protest on the floor of the Senate yesterday as the legislators “technically murdered” the hopes of Nigerians to have electronic transmission of election results entrenched in the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill under consideration at the National Assembly.

The clause by clause consideration of the controversial bill was going smoothly until the train stopped at Section 52(3) which made discretionary provision for INEC to deploy electronic transmission of election results. Initially, the mood in the red chamber appeared as if a considerable number of the lawmakers were favourably disposed to electronic transmission of results.

However, a curious amendment from Sen. Sani Abdullahi (APC/Niger) won the gavel as Senate President Ahmad Lawan ruled on the amendment to make electronic transmission subject to the approval to the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly.

Sen. Albert Akpan (PDP/ Akwa Ibom) had proposed a counter motion that the recommendation of the Senate Committee Report which gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) discretionary powers to deploy electronic transmission of results be retained but failed. Section 52(3) of the bill had prescribed that INEC may adopt electronic voting and transmission of result processes or any other method of voting in any election it conducts as it may deem fit. The decision to tactically jettison electronic transmission of results triggered a spontaneous reaction from some lawmakers who felt that it was not a true reflection of the wishes of Nigerians.

The confusion and rowdiness that ensued forced the Senate to dissolve into an executive session to allow the lawmakers iron out their differences behind closed doors. However, the matter could not be resolved during the interlude. On resumption from the closed door session, Minority Leader of the Senate, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP/ Abia South) raised a point of order seeking to invoke Order 73 of the Senate Rules which prescribed a division of the house to ascertain those in favour and those against electronic transmission of results.

This sparked another round of altercation and rowdiness as some lawmakers attempted to halt the move. When the coast became clear, the Senators took turns to vote “Yes or No” on the retention of the electronic transmission process. The result of the voting revealed that 52 lawmakers were against electronic transmission while 28 lawmakers were for it.

The result also showed that the red chamber was polarised along party lines as nearly all those who voted “No” were of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while those who voted “Yes” were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party. Whereas the main argument of those opposed to electronic transmission was that there was low network penetration in many parts of the country, even some lawmakers representing largely cosmopolitan states voted against deploying technology in elections. Among those who voted “No” were the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC/Kano), Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC/Ekiti), Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC/ Lagos Central) and Sen. Basiru Ajibola (APC/Osun), Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity.

However, Sen. Abdullahi Danbaba (APC/Sokoto) was the only lawmaker from the ruling party who voted “Yes” during the exercise. President of Senate Ahmad Lawan, who addressed lawmakers after passage of the bill said, it was probably the most rigorous test the red chamber had gone through in recent history.

“We have gone through probably the most rigorous process we ever had. We had at a point had to go through a division, but that is democracy. No hard feelings and I’m sure that Nigerians will appreciate the debt of concern by all of us here.

“Those who voted for amendments and those who voted against, each one of us did so out of conviction for what we believe will be better for this country. “In this case the Electoral Amendment Bill has now been passed by the Senate and we expect that the House of Representatives, our counterparts will do the same. In any case we have even if it’s a single difference between our version and theirs, there will be a committee to harmonise, the conference committee.

“If, however, there is no difference between what we have passed here and what they would have passed in the House, this Bill will now be sent to Mr President for his Presidential assent. But I want to assure all Nigerians that what the Senate did was to show serious concern and care about the divergent views of Nigerians on the election process in this country.

“All of us want to see an election process that is all inclusive, that is fair, that is equitable and just to everyone, whether someone is in the city or in the villages or in the hamlets. We pray that this bill will guide the 2023 general elections so well. And we hope to have a better and more improved election process in 2023.”

Briefing newsmen after the session, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Sen. Basiru Ajibola said that the decision of the red chamber on the vexed issue was most appropriate given the level of information technology in the country. Ajibola explained that it was not that anyone was against electronic transmission of results but that they took the position based on the reality of the situation in the country. According to him, the inclusion of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) was appropriate because of its position in the communications sector and capacity to ascertain and authenticate the “availability and security” of telecommunications networks across the country.

