Electoral Act: El-Rufai directs appointees with 2023 ambition to resign

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has directed political appointees as well as public servants aspiring for political offices in the 2023 general elections to resign on or before March 31, 2022. The governor’s directive was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Lawal Abbas, yesterday.

The circular which was addressed to the heads of tertiary institutions, SSAs, and other top government functionaries reminded the officials of the new electoral act assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement noted that the Act categorically provides that such officers should resign 30 days before the party’s primary elections of the specific post they are aspiring for. To this end, in compliance with the provision, all political appointees and other public servants serving in the state government aspiring for political offices should submit their resignation letters to the SSG on or before March 31, 2022. “This is for your information and strict compliance, please,” the statement said.

