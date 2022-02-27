News

Electoral Act: Gobir lauds Buhari’s courage, statesmanship

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Chairman, Gobir Foundation and former governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alhaji Yakubu Olayiwola Gobir, has lauded the courage of President Muhammadu Buhari in signing into law the much awaited Electoral Amendment Act bill  adding that Buhari has strongly etched his name in the hearts of lovers of democracy in the country and across world.

 

In a statement by his media office in Ilorin, Gobir noted that it took no small amount of courage for the president to append his signature to that important document that would shape the country’s democracy and make the conduct of elections freer and fairer.

 

He said: “Buhari has been able to manage our diverse opinions on participatory democracy well. Mr. President has also demonstrated that hand in hand with technological improvements in our system of choosing leaders, there must also be a balance in the need to carry all shades of opinions along in our electoral processes.”

 

The new law that is coming at a time when undemocratic forces have threat  ened and even toppled some democracies in the sub-region, Gobir noted, has further reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

 

Gobir also thanked the National Assembly for being painstaking in the management of the bill until it became law, saying “the synergy between both chambers of the Assembly bespeaks maturity.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

