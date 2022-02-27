Electoral Act: INEC kickstarts 2023 polls

•Party to hold primaries April-June 2022

•Presidential/NASS elections Feb. 25

•Govs/state Assembly March 11, 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has kick started the conduct of the 2023 general elections with its release of timetable and schedule of elections.

Although, contrary to its earlier established fixed dates of third Saturday of February of every election year for commencement of election, the commission said the 2022 Electoral bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari has altered the arrangement.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a press conference yesterday, explained that the timeline given to it to publish notification of election has elapsed before the coming into effect of the new Electoral Act.

According to Prof. Yakubu, the new Act makes provision for “not later than 360 days before the day appointed for holding an election” for the publication of the notice.

“Consequently, the commission has decided to adjust the dates of the 2023 general election to ensure compliance with the provisions of the new law.

“Accordingly, the presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will hold two weeks later on Saturday 11th March 2023,” the INEC Chairman stated.

Yakubu, however, said the conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them, is fixed between April 4 and June 3 while submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for presidential and National Assembly election takes place between June 10 and 17.

He also gave political parties between July 1 and 15 to submit nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for governorship and state Assembly elections.

Yakubu added that commencement of campaign for Presidential and National Assembly election begins on September 28, 2022 and end on February 23, 2023 while that of governorship and state Assembly elections begins on October 12, 2022 and end on March 9, 2023.

The INEC Chairman stated that, “with the coming into force of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission will work assiduously to conclude and publish new regulations and guidelines for the Conduct of Elections that are consistent with the Act.

“These regulations and guidelines as well as manuals issued by the commission are all part of the legal regulatory framework for elections.

Their timely publication will enable all stakeholders in the electoral process to become conversant with their provisions as they prepare for the 2023 general election.”

Yakubu noted that the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), form the legal basis for conducting all elections in Nigeria.

“In particular, the Electoral Act provides strict timelines for the implementation of electoral activities based on the date of the general election,” he said. The INEC Chairman described the 2022 Electoral Act as historic, “being the fourth time since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in May 1999 that the Electoral Act was repealed and reenacted.

“The 1998 – 1999 elections were administered by transitional decrees until the 2001 Electoral Act was passed into law.

“Then, the Act was repealed and re-enacted as the Electoral Act 2002 which was in turn repealed and re-enacted in 2006, 2010 and now we have the 2022 Electoral Act,” he observed.

He called on election stakeholders, especially the political parties, to adhere strictly to the timelines in the timetable and schedule of activities, as well as all other timelines established by the commission.

“It is necessary that all political parties comply with the extant legal framework, ensure proper organisation and management of party primaries and the nomination of qualified candidates in order to prevent unnecessary litigations and rancour,” Prof. Yakubu advised.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...