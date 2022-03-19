News

Electoral Act judgement, beauty of democracy –Ossai

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), has described the judgement of an Umuahia High Court annulling section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act Amended 2022, as the “beauty of democracy.”

The lawmaker, who was reacting to the judgement Friday in Abuja, said true democracy allows laws to undergo scrutiny and legal interpretation, therefore, the verdict of the judge only goes to show that democracy is at work. According to him, the High Court is a court of first instance in this case and there is room for the defendants to proceed to the Appeal court.

“I will say this is the beauty of democracy and it is democracy at work. Although I do not have details of who filed the suit and the defendants in the case, testing of the laws through the courts are constitutional and that is the beauty of democracy,” he stated. Ossai added that: “In this case, the judgement is just from the court of first instance, so it is left for the defendants to proceed to the appeal court to seek further interpretation.’’ The lawmaker, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State, said further that: “We will wait and see what the appellate court will say. I won’t say much since I do not have details of the case.

 

