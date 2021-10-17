Electoral Act: Long walk to e-transmission of results

In the last three months, many Nigerians have been expressing their views on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, particularly the need to entrench digital technology in future elections in the country. In this analysis, ONWUKA NZESHI and ONYEKACHI EZE trace the journey to electronic transmission of election results

Since the rebirth of democracy in 1999, every election season is heralded by some amendments to the Electoral Act, ostensibly to make the elections better than they were in previous years.

Ordinarily, this process of tinkering with the rules, formats and modes of elections would have been considered a positive exercise but for the political intrigues that often accompany it.

As part of the build up to the 2023 general elections, a bill to amend the Electoral Act was promptly introduced in both chambers of the National Assembly. The relevant committees worked on the bill rather slowly and the process only gained momentum when Nigerians began to demand speed and openness.

The anxiety of the public was further raised when the bill was presented for consideration at both the Senate and the House of Representatives. It was at this point that the key issues in the bill came to the fore.

These include the mode of conducting primary elections, campaign funds limits and above all, electronic transmission of election results.

July 15, 2021

On this day, the two chambers of the parliament were scheduled to consider and pass the 2021 Electoral Act. Millions of Nigerians stayed glued to their television sets to witness the process. In the Senate, the passage of the bill was laced with drama and uproar as the legislators dashed the hopes of Nigerians to have electronic transmission entrenched in the law.

The clause by clause consideration of the controversial bill had gone smoothly for a while before the train stopped at Section 52(3) which made discretionary provision for INEC to deploy electronic transmission of election results.

Initially, the mood in the red chamber appeared as if a considerable number of the lawmakers were favourably disposed to electronic transmission of results. However, a curious amendment from Sen. Sani Abdullahi (APC/Niger) swayed the gavel to the opposite direction as Senate President, Ahmad Lawan ruled in favour of an amendment to make electronic transmission subject to the approval to the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly.

Although Sen Albert Akpan (PDP/ Akwa Ibom) proposed a counter motion that the recommendation of the Senate Committee Report which gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) discretionary powers to deploy electronic transmission of results be retained, the motion was drowned in a controversial voice vote. Section 52(3) of the bill had prescribed that INEC may adopt electronic voting and transmission of result processes or any other method of voting in any election it conducts as it may deem fit.

The decision to tactically jettison electronic of results triggered a spontaneous reaction from some lawmakers who felt that it was not a true reflection of the wishes of Nigerians.

The confusion and rowdiness that ensued forced the Senate to dissolve into an executive session to allow the lawmakers to iron out their differences behind closed doors.

However, the matter could not be resolved during the interlude. On resumption from the closed door session, Minority Leader of the Senate, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP/Abia South) raised a point of order seeking to invoke Order 73 of the Senate Rules which prescribed a division of the house to ascertain those in favour and against electronic transmission of results.

This sparked another round of alterca-tion and rowdiness as some lawmakers attempted to halt the move. When the coast became clear, the Senators took turns to vote “Yes or No” on the retention of the electronic transmission process.

The result of the voting revealed that 52 lawmakers were against electronic transmission while 28 lawmakers were for it. The result also showed that the red chamber was polarised along party lines as nearly all those who voted “No” were of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while those who voted “Yes” were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party.

Whereas the main argument of those opposed to electronic transmission was that there was low network penetration in many parts of the country, even some lawmakers representing largely cosmopolitan states voted against deploying technology in elections.

September 22, 2021

About two months later, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan constituted a seven-man conference committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The committee was headed by the Senate Leader, Abdullah Yahaya and had representations from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Other members of the committee include: Sen Kabiru Gaya (North- West), Sen Ajibola Bashir (South -West); Sen Danjuma Goje ( North-East ), Sen Uche Ekwunife (South-East) and Senator Mathew Urhoghide to representing South-South geopolitical zone.

The committee was mandated to work with its counterpart in the House of Representatives to harmonise the positions of both chambers on the bill and produce a common draft of the legislation.

October 12, 2021

However, while Nigerians waited for the harmonisation of the bill, the legislators hatched another plot to circumvent the process. Apparently, members of the upper chamber of the parliament who had been publicly ridiculed for their roles in the “technical murder” of electronic transmission of election results decided to redeem their battered image.

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Senate bowed to pressure from Nigerians, recalled the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and amended it to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for the transmission of results during the general elections.

The red chamber deleted its controversially amended Clause 52(3) of the 2021 Electoral Bill, which subjected transmission of election results by the INEC to confirmation of adequacy and security of national network coverage by the Nigerian Communications Communication (NCC).

The Chamber explained that the decision to subject the amended clauses of the bill to re-committal was reached after critical examination by the Senate Committee on INEC. Before the adoption of the report at the Committee of the Whole, Senator Adamu Aliero and former Governor of Kebbi State, urged senators to support the amendment in order to strengthen democracy.

“This is a move that will deepen our democracy and a move that will make the electorate vote according to their conscience.

This will put paid to criminals having their way as people of questionable can no longer be voted,” Aliero said. With this reversal of its position on the bill, the harmonisation has been made a lot easier and the outcome more predictable.

INEC’S position paper

Following earlier rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the Senate, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published a Position Paper No. 1, 2021 on Electronic Transmission of Election Result. Chairman of.

INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in an introductory remark in the document dated September 13, noted the arguments trailing the proposal, but regretted that the controversy revolved around the readiness of INEC and the capacity of national infrastructure for transmitting election results electronically.

“None of the sides in this controversy appears to substantially question the desirability of electronic transmission of election results. It seems that only the preparedness of INEC and the capacity of national infrastructure are questioned,” Prof. Yakubu stated.

The Senate’s rejection had attracted varied reactions from election stakeholders. The upper legislative chamber was literally pitched against Nigerians who believe the rejection was in bad taste.

Some of the lawmakers who voted against the provision of the bill, hinged their arguments on the fact that Nigeria lacked the capacity of national infrastructure to transmit election results electronically.

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) had reportedly told the Senate Committee on INEC that Nigeria has only 43 per cent effective telecommunications coverage. The committee therefore, in its report on Section 52(3) recommended that, INEC “may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”

INEC had planned electronic transmission of the 2019 election results but the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act (2010) Amendment Bill passed by the 8th National Assembly, stalled the process. Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, pleaded this in a petition against the election, which was later rejected by the courts because INEC denied that the results of the election were transmitted electronically.

During the 2020 Edo and Ondo governorship elections, the commission introduced what it called INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

According to INEC, the intention was to make the exact copy of the polling unit results, “which are usually published at the polling units as Form EC60E, more widely available by publishing them online. “While this is not electronic transmission of results, since these images are not collated, IReV has enabled the commission to test three things that are germane to electronic transmission of results.”

These, the commission stated, included to test the efficacy of electronic results management, should the legal encumbrance be lifted; to test the security of its systems if they are deployed for electronic transmission of results; and to test the capacity of the national infrastructure to support future electronic transmission of results.

INEC said that it was convinced from the result obtained from elections where IReV was used that electronic result management will add great value to the transparency and credibility of elections in Nigeria. The elections conducted since the introduction of IReV, the commission said, were less disputed at election tribunals.

“Election litigations have shifted from the conduct of INEC to the processes of nomination of candidates by political parties, as the recent cases of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections held in 2020 have shown.

“In fact, no election result has been upturned by the election petition tribunals since the introduction of IReV portal on account of infraction by INEC,” the commission said.

On the whole, INEC boasted that it has transmitted election results electronically, from 28 out of 36 states of the country, including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), since August last year. It gave the breakdown to include 27 constituencies spread across 84 local government areas, 925 wards and 14, 296 polling units.

“Results were transferred in real-time from all parts of the country covering different types of elections from densely populated urban areas to rural locations, forest areas to the savannah region, islands to mainland, creeks to mountains and even areas affected by insecurity such as insurgency and banditry.

“The commission has been able to successfully transfer images of polling unit level results to IReV from Oworonsoki in Kosofe LGA of Lagos State, Ariaria Market in Aba North LGA of Abia State to far-flung locations

such as Dugge in Rijau LGA of Niger State, Mahin in Ilaje LGA of Ondo State, Kwalkwalawa in Bakura LGA of Zamfara State, Dumadumin Toka in Kafin Hausa LGA of Jigawa State, Foropa in Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State, Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West LGA of Edo State, Briyel in Bayo LGA of Borno State, Bundot in Dass LGA of Bauchi State and Okwelle in Onuimo LGA of Imo State,” said INEC in the position paper: This therefore puts a lie on the Senate’s claim that most areas of the country are not covered by internet services.

That was why it shifted the responsibility to the NCC, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. However, INEC has disclosed that it has working relationships with NCC and mobile network operators (MNOs) that span over 10 years.

The cooperation has been in areas such as application of technology to election management which, it said, enhanced transparency and trust in the electoral process.

“The conclusion that the commission draws from these diverse pilots conducted since 2011 is that the country is ready for electronic transmission of results. “The national ICT infrastructure is also adequate for the purpose of electronic transmission of results.

“This is underscored by all the discussions we held with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), over the 10-year period of these pilots, but especially between 2018 and 2019,” INEC stated.

These strong arguments put forward by the electoral umpire and the criticisms that followed the rejection might have swayed the Senate to reverse its position.

So, about 29 days after INEC’s position paper, and three months after the Senate rejected electronic transmission of elections results, the upper legislative chamber has passed a resolution granting INEC the right to transmit election results without subjecting its decision to any other organ, as a provision in Section 53 of the Electoral Amendment Act stipulated in the earlier version of the bill.

It has been a long walk to the much talked about electronic transmission of results. It is hoped that the harmonisation committee of the National Assembly will do justice to the bill in good time for it to be presented for presidential assent. Time is of the essence as Nigerians cannot afford to have their hopes of having credible elections dashed again

