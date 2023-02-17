Electoral Act: NASS raises the alarm over implementation

CHUKWU DAVID examines the outcome of the recent special hearing on the extent of implementation of the Electoral Act 2022, ahead of the conduct of the 2023 general election, organised by the Joint National Assembly Committee on Electoral Matters

The Joint National Assembly Committee on Electoral Matters has expressed worries over what it described as conflicting interpretations of sections of the Electoral Act 2022 by the courts in the country. On February 8, the committee held a special public hearing at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on the extent of implementation of the Electoral Act, 2022, ahead of the conduct of the 2023 general election.

Several stakeholders, who graced the event made contributions to their observations on the implementation of the Act and gave suggestions on what they think, should be done to improve the workings of the document, in order to achieve its set objectives of improving the country’s electoral process and credible polls.

One of the stakeholders was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, who noted that the Electoral Act, 2022, contained some loopholes that allowed some candidates to be imposed on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the 2023 elections. Sowore observed that one of such loopholes allowed the court to declare the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District “in an election when he never participated in the primary election conducted and supervised by the INEC.

The Supreme Court recently affirmed Lawan as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe North. In a majority judgement, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature. The court declared Lawan as the candidate of Yobe North as against the winner of the May 29, poll, in which Machina was the person originally declared the winner by INEC. Lawan actually participated in the presidential primary that produced Senator Bola Tinubu as the winner and presidential candidate of the APC for the February 25 presidential election.

Reacting to the development, Sowore said: “I have a chance to tell Nigerian lawmakers the lacuna in the Electoral Act that got the Senate President, Lawan declared a candidate in an election where he did not contest the primary. “I also seriously think that the Electoral Act has some lacuna that is being exploited by the judiciary. We are all aware that even though the portal for the electoral process has been closed, courts are still giving conflicting judgements regarding candidates in this election, including candidates that did not even participate in the primary that has been imposed on INEC as we speak.

One of them is your Senate president here. “An Electoral Act that also empowers INEC to be a major decision-maker for political parties is not a democratic Electoral Act. I also want to say that the Senate should look directly into how to curb INEC’s power to deregister parties because that does not promote democracy at all.” Another major outcome of the public hearing is the position taken by Hon. Samuel Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State, who expressed concerns that conflicting judicial interpretations of the Electoral Act, 2022, by the courts might lead to voter apathy in the 2023 general elections.

Onuigbo, who expressed the concern, while reacting to recent controversial Supreme Court judgements on party primaries, explained that the Electoral Act 22 was a deliberate effort to put in place a legal framework to help sanitise the process of doing elections in Nigeria in order to deepen and broaden the democratic dispensation.

The lawmaker however, recently got a victory at the nation’s apex Court, as the authentic candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming February 25, 2023 polls. He lamented that the Electoral Act, which was painstakingly crafted to plug existing gaps in the country’s electoral process and received commendations locally and internationally was being subjected to conflicting and controversial interpretations by judicial officers.

He said: “Well, that is a concern that everyone is expressing right now because Electoral Act 22 was a deliberate effort to put in place a legal framework to help us sanitize the process of doing elections, playing politics and using it as an instrument to deepen and broaden our democratic dispensation. That is what that Act says.

“Secondly, that Act was deliberately restructured to restore confidence to the people so that a man who wakes up, buys forms and contests, primary election and wins in line with the provisions of Section 84(1) of the Act, is recognized by INEC. “So, this conflicting judicial interpretation is capable of dampening the enthusiasm of the electorate in what to expect even in the forthcoming election because a situation where you have some interpretations that are challenging your own mindset is a source of worries.”

In another development, a member of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, raised the alarm, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) poses the greatest threat to the successful conduct of the 2023 general election given its hurried implementation of the contentious Naira redesign and cashless policy. Bamidele, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and member of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Electoral Matters, said: “The CBN told us at the beginning of the policy that the targets were the so-called moneybags who stashed away billions in their closets.

We thought those at the people they want to get at. “We have now seen that it is the ordinary man on the streets. They are sleeping in the banking halls because they cannot have access to the little money they have. We must understand the political economy of an electoral process. People are thinking of the money politicians would spend on vote buying, they don’t know that political parties would also mobilise people to all the polling units as agents, just like the INEC would mobilise personnel also.

“Today, the CBN is assuring Nigerians that it would provide money for INEC if they need more money. Are we saying that INEC must rely on the intervention of the CBN for it to perform? If the police run into logistics problems, they would also run to CBN for selective intervention. “We are fighting Boko Haram if the military authorities could not access funds from their banks, they will also need to approach the CBN for selective intervention.

These are issues and as a stakeholder, the CBN is the most outstanding threat to these elections holding as scheduled. INEC should do its best. When the political class appears to have held the nation to ransom as it appears now, it is the judiciary that will have to stand up and save the nation from the jugular of the political class. “There is definitely, a cabal that does not want this election to hold but let us remind them those who call themselves the cabal, under President Olusegun Obasanjo, became irrelevant after that. Ditto those who constituted themselves as a cabal under late president Umaru Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

The current situation shall also pass. The nation is at a crossroads and all stakeholders must stand up in defence of our democracy.” Also, presenting its position during the hearing, INEC noted that violence had remained a major challenge to the successful conduct of the forthcoming polls.one of the commission’s national commissioner, May Agbamuche, who represented the chairman of the electoral bocy, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that violence could affect the credibility of the elections, especially with attacks targeted at INEC facilities. She said, “With the general election at hand, it is important to remind you all of the commission’s commitment to free, fair and credible elections.

Our preparation is however fraught with challenges, there is no doubt that violence and the threat of violence are major challenges to the credible election in 2023, “Violence makes deployment for elections difficult particularly where some of the attacks are targeted at INEC facilities the electoral process and participants. However, the Commission has been working with security agencies and other stakeholders to establish mechanisms to understand, track and mitigate security challenges.

In his contribution, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Mr. Samson Itodo, urged INEC to reconsider its stand on the three million students who could be disenfranchised in the forthcoming polls. Itodo disagreed with the position of INEC that it could not help the situation, saying that the electoral umpire could appeal to the various tertiary institutions which had slated their examinations for the period of the election to cancel such arrangement. In his reaction, the chairman of the Senate Committee on the INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, appealed to the commission’s management and the authorities of the affected institutions to respect the rights of the students by cancelling any examination slated for the election periods.

