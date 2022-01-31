News

Electoral Act: Opposition threatens to override Buhari’s veto if…

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has threatened to work towards overriding President Muhamnadu Buhari’s veto if the President refuses again to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

 

The bill was earlier passed by both chambers of the National Assembly but was denied presidential assent and returned for further amendments.

 

A harmonised version of the bill has been produced and awaiting retransmission to the President to complete the process. Leader of the PDP Caucus in the Green Chambers , Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP/Rivers) has said that given the political intrigues that had trailed the bill, it will not be a surprise if the President , once again, re-  fuses to sign it into law.

 

Chinda who spoke during an interview on Nigeria Right Now, a current affairs programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT), said that if the bill failed to receive assent, the PDP Caucus will reach out to other caucuses in the parliament to ensure that the bill becomes law in the interest of genuine electoral and democratic reforms in Nigeria.

 

He alleged that there appeared to be something fishy about the Electoral Amendment Bill and other legislations such as the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the fuel subsidy policy given the way they have been handled by the executive arm of the government.

 

He said that the opposition had conceded 100 percent to allow the executive have its way on the bill as requested, but expressed doubts if the President would reciprocate that gesture. “

 

It took Mr President less than two weeks to assent to the PIB and it took him less than two weeks to return the PIA to NASS for amendment, why the haste and why didn’t it take him two weeks to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill then return it in two weeks for amendment? “ w

 

