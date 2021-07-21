Electoral Act: PDP caucus seeks prosecution of NCC officers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the prosecution of top officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for claiming that the agency lacks the capacity to transmit elections results electronically. Leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), made the call a statement released on Tuesday. He said: “We call on the prosecuting authorities to immediately arrest the officials of the NCC, under Prof Dambatta and all those who procured Ubale Maska and other officials to lie under oath to be criminally investigated and where found culpable, be brought to justice by standing criminal trial.

“We must maintain the integrity of our laws and sanctity of our institutions as a nation.” Chinda added: “It was a show of shame on the floor of the House of Representatives on July 17, 2020 during the consideration of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

“The comedy of errors started by the House stopping INEC from appearing before the House to prevent the nation from learning the truth and allowing only the NCC to appear to discuss issues on the ability or otherwise of INEC to handle electronic transmission of votes.

“Officials of the NCC led by Executive Director, Ubale Maska, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman, Prof Umaru Garba Danbatta, appeared and oath was administered on them consistent with the Section 5 of the Legislative House (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017.”

He said while testifying before the House, on the adoption of electronic transmission of results from the units, Maska “claimed that the 2018 Technical Report of the NCC showed that only about 50 percent of the polling units had 3G while 49 percent had 2G network and below”. According to Chinda, Maska’s answers and body language clearly betrayed his desire to mislead the nation. The lawmaker said: “He cleverly sought to rely on 2018 data in 2021, when they knew or ought to know that internet penetration has advanced substantially in Nigeria since 2018 .

“Indeed a perusal of the NCC website even today shows that the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 (P .33) says that by September 2019, the ‘Spread of 3G/LTE’ had reached 74.2 percent in Nigeria . “Furthermore, MTN recently announced that they had achieved an extensive nationwide network coverage of 89.9 percent. This is just MTN, not to talk of other Networks. “Perhaps the worst form of perfidy, deception and outright lies is for NCC to hide the Memorandum of Understanding between NCC and INEC in 2019.” He said ahead of the 2019 general election, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in January 2018 discussed with the NCC how the electoral process could be enhanced.

Like this: Like Loading...