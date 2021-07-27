Electoral Act: PDP govs insist on e-transmission of results

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have called on the National Assembly to revisit its decision on the electronic transmission of election results.

The governors, at their monthly meeting in Bauchi on Monday, identified with the need for a free, fair and credible elections in the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the governors called on independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy technologies necessary to ensure that the votes of every Nigerian is counted at elections.

In the communiqué read by Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, the state chief executives, also called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT), Telephone Companies (Telcos) and other relevant stakeholders “to ensure that universal access and service of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) are provided especially in rural, un-served and under-served areas of the country before the 2023 general elections”.

Tambuwal said the meeting condemned the attempt to foist on all political parties one method of conducting primaries.

The Electoral Bill, which is still being considered by the National Assembly, recommends direct mode of primary for all he political parties. But PDP governors said the method was prone to “massive rigging”, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari who scored about 15 million votes in the 2018 direct primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 15 million votes from the entire country in the 2019 general election.

The governors advised that parties should be allowed to decide whether to use direct or indirect method of conducting primaries as part of internal democracy.

The communiqué condemned, what the governors described as “the use of underhand tactics to arm-twist some PDP governors and other stakeholders” by the ruling APC to join the party. It accused Buhari and the APC of turning the Presidential Villa, “into the new APC headquarters, where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals”.

According to the governors, the APC has nothing to offer Nigerians “but misery and bad governance,” adding that the party had turned the country into a killing field.

They disagreed with the APC that kidnapping, banditry and terrorism were business ventures, describing them as “heinous state crimes that is destroying the Nigerian economy, the educational and social future of our children and causing significant social upheavals in society”.

The governors called on the APC Federal Government to end the activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists, “through increased use of military equipment, traditional means of conflict resolution and technology for surveillance and the development of the political will to flush them out”.

PDP governors enjoined all Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing registration of voters by INEC to register to vote, “thereby arming themselves with the necessary tools in the struggle to rescue Nigeria from the APC maladministration.

“Furthermore, the general public, especially our youths and women are implored to use the opportunity of the PDP e-registration exercise, which will kick off soon, to register as PDP members, while PDP members should update their membership electronica

