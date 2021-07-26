Electoral Act: PDP govs insist on e-transmission of results

*Reject direct primary

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on the National Assembly to revisit its decision on electronic transmission of election results.

The governors, at their monthly meeting in Bauchi on Monday, identified the need for free, fair and credible elections in the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the governors called on the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to deploy appropriate technologies necessary to ensure that the votes of every Nigerian is counted at elections.

The communiqué, which was read by Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the state chief executives, also called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT), Telephone Companies (Telcos) and other relevant stakeholders “to ensure that universal access and service of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) are provided especially in rural, un-served and under-served areas of the country before the 2023 general elections.”

Tambuwal said the meeting condemned the attempt to foist on all political parties, one method of conducting primaries.

The Electoral Bill, which is still being considered by the National Assembly recommends direct mode of primary for all the political parties.

But PDP governors said the method is prone to “massive rigging”, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari who scored about 15 million votes in the 2018 All Progressives Congress (APC) direct primaries scored 15 million votes from the entire country in the 2019 general election.

The governors advised that political parties should be allowed to decide whether to use direct or indirect methods of conducting primaries as part of internal democracy.

The communiqué condemned, what the governors described as “the use of underhand tactics to arm twist some PDP governors and other stakeholders” by the ruling APC, to join the party.

It accused President Buhari and APC of turning the Presidential Villa, the nation’s seat of power, “into the new APC headquarters, where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals.”

PDP governors said APC has nothing to offer Nigerians “but misery and bad governance,” adding that the party has turned the country into a killing field.

They disagreed with the APC that kidnapping, banditry and terrorism are business venture, describing them as “heinous state crimes that is destroying the Nigerian economy, the educational and social future of our children and causing significant social upheavals in society.”

The governors called on the APC-led Federal Government to bring an end, the activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists, “through increased use of military equipment, traditional means of conflict resolution and technology for surveillance and the development of the political will to flush them out.”

PDP governors enjoined all Nigerians to take advantage of the on-going registration of voters by INEC to register to vote, “thereby arming themselves with the necessary tools in the struggle to rescue Nigeria from the APC maladministration.

“Furthermore, the general public, especially our youths and women are implored to use the opportunity of the PDP e-registration exercise, which will kick off soon, to register as PDP members, while PDP members should update their membership electronically.”

The governors said the APC-led Federal Government should collaborate with state governments to stem the unemployment scourge affecting the youths of Nigeria, through technology and increased production.

According to them, the Federal Government is paying lip service to the Ease of Doing Business, noting that foreign direct investments have continued to fall due to obstacles placed on foreign companies wishing to invest in Nigeria.

