Electoral Act: Reps draw battle line over section 84(12)

PHILIP NYAM reports on the resolve by the House of Representatives to appeal the ruling of a High Court sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, which annulled some sections of the new Electoral Act

The raging controversy between the National Assembly and the executive over some provisions in the new Electoral Act assumed a different dimension when on March 18, a Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, nullified the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended) and ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) “to delete it forthwith,” saying that it is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The judgement was the product of a suit filed by a politician and legal practitioner, Mr. Nduka Edede, who is a member of Action Alliance (AA), seeking to nullify section 84(12) of the Electoral Act on the ground that it was inconsistent with sections 66,107,137 and 182 of the 1999 Constitution.

In the judgment on the matter with suit number FHC/UM/ CS/26/2022, which had curiously received accelerated hearing, Justice Evelyn Anyadike held that section 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended), is inconsistent with Sections 66, 107, 137 and 182 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to her, the said section of the Electoral Act was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and ought to be struck down hence it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the constitution.

Reconvening in plenary, the House after a long deliberation resolved to challenge the judgement at the Court of Appeal. It also condemned the ruling and took a swipe at the judge. The decision followed a motion sponsored under matters of privilege on the judgement of a High Court on the order to delete Clause 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended) by the National Assembly in the passage of the act.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) termed the judgement as an affront on the principle of separation of powers that recognises the legislature as a separate arm of government. He said the judgement was a clear infringement of the privilege of the parliamentarians.

He quoted relevant sections of the law to corroborate the fact that the courts cannot override decisions that the parliament has in its jurisdiction made. Supporting the motion, the House minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) who had also earlier signaled intention to raise the same issue expressed with dismay how the courts acted in contradiction of Section 66(1(f) and other relevant sections of the Constitution that deal with the contentious issues surrounding the issue of public/civil servants seeking elective positions, which the House sought to uphold.

He further wondered why the courts would want to enforce what was an infringement of the fundamentals of separation of powers of government. Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju in his submission called for affirmative action to ensure that the decision of the Court is rescinded by appealing the judgment. He also called on the National Assembly to petition the National Judiciary Council (NJC) to ensure that the abnormality is corrected.

Similarly, Hon. Herman Hembe (APC, Benue) wondered why the issue could not be ironed out amicably by the parliament and the judiciary who are partners in lawmaking and interpretation respectively without making it look like there is a rift between the three arms of government. He warned against the danger of public officers who hold the office in trust to use the powers of the law to usurp the laws for personal gains.

He noted that the judgement has the potential of hurting the political process and structures in return. Also speaking on the motion, the chief whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) expressed dismay that a judge could rule on an issue and mandate the Attorney General of the Federation, who is an executive member to assume the status off the legislature and delete a section of the law enacted by the parliament. He explained that the National Assembly is vested with the powers to make laws and it is therefore sad when the courts that are the custodians of the law are being used to perpetrate illegality.

He called on the legislature to appeal the judgement so that it can be set aside. In his own submission, the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano) bemoaned the type of judgements by courts in recent times, according to him, have made the judiciary looks shady. He called on the judiciary to respect the institutions of law and hence, respect the constitutional responsibility of the legislature and not seek to shortchange the National Assembly, which is constitutionally empowered to make laws. He stressed the fact that the National Assembly only sought to address the lacuna in the Constitution to guide the process for public/civil servants seeking elective positions before elections. He called on the courts to allow the legislature to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

While commenting on the motion, Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila expressed shock when he read the judgement in the dailies while noting that the House was not served with a notification of the court proceedings. He also expressed his admiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s reliance on legal advice given to him, before taking action. He, however, stressed that as the speaker of the House, he will not allow the House he was empowered to lead to be ridiculed under his watch. Gbajabiamila stated that the House, in passing the Electoral Act was simply deepening democracy. The speaker said it was curious that the National Assembly was not joined as a party in the suit.

He further wondered why the plaintiff who was in no way affected by the decision of the House took the step to challenge the amendment. According to him, the move made the plaintiff nothing more than a meddlesome interloper. The speaker frowned most, especially at the attempt to usurp the powers of the legislature in carrying out its constitutional roles of lawmaking. He said the best option was to appeal the judgement and ensure that it is set aside for posterity, so that it does not become a precedent.

He further appealed to the Attorney General of the Federation to tarry in the implementation of the order of the court so that the constitutional rights of appeal can be explored and dealt with before it can become a settled law. He, therefore, converted the matter of privilege into a motion.

In his words: “The first prayer is to ask the Attorney General of the Federation to tarry in the execution of the judgement and the second prayer is for the House to petition the National Judiciary Council to ensure the abnormality is corrected.”

The motion was then voted on and adopted. Justifying why the House decided to appeal the judgement, the spokesperson of the Green Chamber, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) said: “The principle of the supremacy of the constitution must be considered at all times in the course of enacting legislations so as to establish that there is no offence at all times.

“One thing I want Nigerians to know is that the Electoral Act is alive and INEC is working with the act. There is no impediment on the act until our right of appeal is fully exercised.” He clarified that President Muhammadu Buhari was not compelled to sign the bill into law and there was no precondition by the legislature to act on his observations on section 84(12). Kalu said the president only saw the benefits of the electoral reforms and wanted to leave a legacy by cleaning up the space and he signed the bill into law.

He expressed concerns on why the case was filed in Umuahia and not in Abuja. “When you ask an act of parliament to be deleted by the executive, it means you are being irresponsible to the dictates of the doctrine of separation of powers which is one of the ethos of democracy, which must be sustained at all times. “That was why the parliament felt agitated and decided to appeal the judgment and write the NJC to look into the matter. We will ask to be joined as an interested party so that we can exercise our rights,” he said.

