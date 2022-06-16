Electoral Act: Reps move to override Buhari’s assent

Barring any last minutes changes, the House of Representatives may be taken the legislative step to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent on Clause 58(8) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2022, which provides for statutory delegates.

The indication became obvious at tunWednesday’s plenary following the adoption of a constitutional point of order raised by Hon. Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta) at the plenary. While citing section 58 (8) of the 1999 constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to enact laws and also override the President with a two-third majority of the members’ vote urged his colleagues to collate signatures and override Mr. President and give Nigerians the enabling electoral law. He said: “You have shown leadership and capacity and patriotism. On the 11th of May with your colleagues, you brought all of us back from our various constituencies so that we can work on the electoral act as amended. Graciously that was done on the 11th of May. And by the 12th, this amendment was transmitted to Mr. President.

“Mr. President did not just ignore, he travelled out of the country on a condolence visit to Dubai and that created a lot of problems for the country. “There was tension and many of our political parties out of the ten Housion created that will now be for us in the 2023-2027 electoral process. “Nigerians are crying for good leadership and the leadership recruitment process starts with our primaries. You have worked hard and that is why I took us to Section 58. “We are to make laws and present to Mr. President, and where he does not sign, that same 58 gives us the powers to make sure that we pass that law without Mr. President’s assent.

There’s nowhere that is said that one arm of Gov-ernment is subservient to the other. “I think we are beginning with the good work you are doing Mr. Speaker. I just said you are a very good man, a wonderful man with your leadership but by the time you leave this seat by June next year Mr. Speaker Nigerians will not remember the good thing that you have done for me as a person, for the one you have done for our colleagues, they will remember you for the laws that you passed that has bettered the lot of Nigerians.” Speaking further, Igbakpa said “And that is why we cannot continue to act as if we are under the executive arm of Government. “This Constitution gave us the powers just as it gave to them.

We must wake up as a Parliament where we pass our law and we are sure we have done the right thing we should start overriding Mr. President because this is just the beginning. “Today NDDC Act is enforced because the parliament which you are part of did it. What are we afraid of? Mr. President has not committed an offence, what he has done is the rule of law and the Constitution and I believe by the time we do our own by override veto we would not have committed any offence, we will be working according to the constitution and the rule of law”

