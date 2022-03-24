News

Electoral Act: Reps to appeal Umuahia court ruling

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to appeal against the recent judgment by a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, for deletion of Section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act 2022, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It also asked the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, not to implement the ruling of the court pending the outcome of their appeal. The House took the decision following the adoption of a motion brought under matters of privilege by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), who accused the judiciary for breach of the principle of separation of powers. Recall that Justice Evelyn Anyadike, had in the judgment, held that Section 84(12) of the Act was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

To this end, Justice Anyadike ordered the AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to “forthwith delete the said sub-section 12 of Section 84 from the body of the Electoral Act.” Presenting the motion, Solo described the development as an insult to the National Assembly saddled with the responsibility of enacting laws. He said there was the need for the National Assembly to take appropri-ate measures to protect its integrity. Supporting the motion, the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano), said the judgment was an affront on the law warning that no individual should be allowed to shortchange the system. The speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, said he will not allow the legislature to be ridiculed under his watch.

 

