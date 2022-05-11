News

Electoral Act: Reps to concur with Senate today

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Following the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022 yesterday, the House of Representatives will today hold a plenary session to carry out the same exercise. This was disclosed by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, in a statement yesterday, said the lawmakers will convene to amend “a fundamental error” in the act.

The House will be amending section 84 (8) of the act to include statutory delegates as those empowered to vote at parties’ primary elections. The House, had last week reconvened for a day to pass five critical bills relating to anti-terrorism and money laundering. The leadership, led by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila also met with representatives of airline operators on Monday to avert the threat of a shutdown by airlines.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Soyinka, others mourn Odumakin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the widow of late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, at their residence in the Omole area of Lagos. Soyinka described the late Odumakin as a persistent and brave fighter. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odumakin, 56, died on Friday after […]
News

APC’s arrogance of power responsible for Nigeria’s economic woes – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the nation’s economic woes to what it described as arrogance of power by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, also blamed Nigeria’s economic problems on President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to timeously appoint an economic team or […]
News

Buhari meets APC Govs, insists on Adamu emerging APC Chair

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa to discuss the forthcoming national convention of the party scheduled for March 26, 2022. At the meeting on Tuesday and attended by 11 out of the 22 APC governors, Buhari was said to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica