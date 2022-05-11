Electoral Act: Reps to concur with Senate today

Following the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022 yesterday, the House of Representatives will today hold a plenary session to carry out the same exercise. This was disclosed by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, in a statement yesterday, said the lawmakers will convene to amend “a fundamental error” in the act.

The House will be amending section 84 (8) of the act to include statutory delegates as those empowered to vote at parties’ primary elections. The House, had last week reconvened for a day to pass five critical bills relating to anti-terrorism and money laundering. The leadership, led by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila also met with representatives of airline operators on Monday to avert the threat of a shutdown by airlines.

