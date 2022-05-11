News

Electoral Act: Reps warn against suffocating separation of powers

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Wednesday warned against any attempt to suppress the principle of separation of powers by any arm of government.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) issued the warning while briefing on the amendment of the Electoral Act by the House and also reacting to the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the judgement of an Umuahia High Court in respect of section 84 (12) of the amended act.

The image maker, who insisted that the controversial provision was still in place, however, disclosed the House is awaiting the Certified True Copy of the Court of Appeal judgment, which set aside the judgment of an Umuahia High Court on section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, but declared the resignation of political appointees with aspirations as unconstitutional.

He said: “For the advancement of democracy, the principles or doctrines of separation of powers should not be suffocated. We must make sure that the functions of all arms of government must be protected, and must be preserved.”

Kalu maintained that the status quo remains on section 84(12) and applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for directing his ministers and appointees with political ambitions to throw in the towel.

The House spokesman said: “Whatever law we make is to cure mischief in the society. For now, I think the letters and spirit of section 84 (12) are alive. And I advise those affected by this provision to take appropriate actions.”

Continuing, he said: “Talking about the decision of the court that affects the constitutional mandate of an arm of government, it behoves this particular House to seek for the certified true copy of that judgment. It’s too early to get the CTC. It takes about a day or two. I am sure before next week; we will be getting the CTC of this judgment.”

He explained that the House amended section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates to participate in the primaries of their various political parties after a series of judicial interactions and the discovery that there was a missing link in the provision.

 

