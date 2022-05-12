News Top Stories

Electoral Act: Reps warn against suppressing separation of powers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…await Appeal Court ruling on Electoral Act

The House of Representatives yesterday warned against any attempt to suppress the principle of separation of powers by any arm of government. Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) issued the warning while briefing on the amendment of the Electoral Act by the House and also reacting to the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the judgement of an Umuahia High Court in respect of section 84 (12) of the amended act. The image maker, who insisted that the controversial provision was still in place, however, disclosed the House is awaiting the Certified True Copy of the Court of Appeal judgment, which set aside the judgment of an Umuahia High Court on section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, but declared the resignation of political appointees with aspirations as unconstitutional.

He said: “For the advancement of democracy, the principles or doctrines of separation of powers should not be suffocated. We must make sure that the functions of all arms of government must be protected, and must be preserved.” Kalu maintained that the status quo remains on section 84(12) and applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for directing his ministers and appointees with political ambitions to throw in the towel. The House spokesman said: “Whatever law we make is to cure mischief in the society.

For now, I think the letters and spirit of section 84 (12) are alive. And I advise those affected by this provision to take appropriate actions.” Continuing, he said: “Talking about the decision of the court that affects the constitutional mandate of an arm of government, it behoves this particular House to seek for the certified true copy of that judgment. It’s too early to get the CTC. It takes about a day or two. I am sure before next week; we will be getting the CTC of this judgment.” He explained that the House amended section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates to participate in the primaries of their various political parties after a series of judicial interactions and the discovery that there was a missing link in the provision. The Senate had amended the section a day earlier

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N917.5bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N917.5billion in the week ended October 23rd, 2020, for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, according to a Nairametrics report seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday. The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the CBN […]
News

PTF cautions states on full reopening of schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as ASUU says ‘it’s suicidal to reopen varsities now’ The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned states planning to fully reopen schools to be guided by the experiences of a number of advanced countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.   The PTF, however, said it was not against […]
News

Telecoms revenue: NCC to deploy technology system to block leakages

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Commissions Commission (NCC), said it has commenced a process of deploying technology based solutions in blocking telecommunication revenue leakages, with the ultimate aim of boosting revenue generation. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this on Friday during a virtual interactive session with stakeholders. Danbatta said the technology it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica