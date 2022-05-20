Electoral Act: S’Court grants Rivers’ request to join in Buhari, Malami’s suit

The Supreme Court on yesterday granted an application that Rivers State filed to be joined as a party in the suit President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami filed to void section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022. Leading a seven-man panel, Justice Muhammad Musa Datijjo adjourned the matter till May 26 following the concession by Buhari’s lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), that the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly and Attorney General of the state be joined as parties in the suit.

The applicants told the court that they were opposed to the suit that originally had the National Assembly as sole Respondent. Buhari and Malami had approached the Supreme Court to contend that Section 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2022 is inconsistent with the pro- visions of sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the constitution as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

They are among other things, seeking: “A declaration that the joint and or combined reading of Section 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution, the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which also ignores Section 84(3) of the same Act, is an additional qualifying and/ or disqualifying factors for the National Assembly, House of Assembly, Gubernatorial and Presidential elections as enshrined in the said constitution, hence unconstitutional, unlawful, null and void.”

They are seeking a declaration that having regard to the clear provision of section 1(3) of the Constitution read together with section 4 of the same Constitution, the legislative powers vested in the defendant do not permit or empower it to make any other law prescribing additional qualifying/disqualifying grounds for election to the national assembly, house of assembly, gubernatorial and presidential election outside the express constitutional qualification and disqualification provisions as already provided in each or all of sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and without amendment to any of those sections is for the reason of inconsistency, unconstitutional and therefore null and void.

