News

Electoral Act: S’Court grants Rivers state request to join in Buhari, Malami’a suit

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted an application that Rivers State filed to be joined as a party in the suit President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice filed to void section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.
A full panel of the court, led by Justice Musa Dattijo, allowed the joinder application that Rivers State brought through the Speaker of its House of Assembly and its Attorney-General.
The court consequently adjourned hearing in the suit till May 26.
The applicants told the court that they were opposed to the suit marked SC/CV/504/2022, which originally had the National Assembly as the sole Respondent.

 

Our Reporters

