Electoral Act: S’Court grants Rivers State’s request to join in Buhari, Malami’a suit

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted an application that Rivers State filed to be joined as a party in the suit President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice filed to void section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

A full panel of the court, led by Justice Musa Dattijo, allowed the joinder application that Rivers State brought through the Speaker of its House of Assembly and its Attorney-General.

The court consequently adjourned hearing in the suit till May 26.

The applicants told the court that they were opposed to the suit marked SC/CV/504/2022, which originally had the National Assembly as the sole Respondent.

