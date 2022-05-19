News

Electoral Act: S’Court grants Rivers State’s request to join in Buhari, Malami’a suit

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted an application that Rivers State filed to be joined as a party in the suit President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice filed to void section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.
A full panel of the court, led by Justice Musa Dattijo, allowed the joinder application that Rivers State brought through the Speaker of its House of Assembly and its Attorney-General.
The court consequently adjourned hearing in the suit till May 26.
The applicants told the court that they were opposed to the suit marked SC/CV/504/2022, which originally had the National Assembly as the sole Respondent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NASU laments plight of workers in 2021

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The General Secretary, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Prince Peters Adeyemi, has said 2021 is one of the worst years for workers.   Speaking to journalists in Abuja, he raised concerns that the coming year might even be worst for workers, as a result of the 2023 elections which usually cripple […]
News

Athena Ag, the Leading Cannabis Nutrient Company Transforming the Industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The last decade has witnessed massive growth in the legal cannabis market. More countries worldwide are increasingly legalizing cannabis consumption, which is obviously a positive push for the industry. The cannabis market is also receiving more investors as more entrepreneurs seek success. Athena Ag is a vertically integrated formulator and manufacturer of liquid and dry […]
News

Osinbajo, Fayemi, Fayose others eulogise Olumilua as ex-Ondo gov is buried

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governors Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, and former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, among other personalities yesterday eulogised the late former Ondo State governor, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, who was described as a leader who valued self respect. Other dignitaries at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica