News

Electoral Act: Senate to appeal court judgment deleting Section 84(12)

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate, Wednesday, resolved to appeal last week Friday’s judgment by a Federal High Court in Umuahia, nullifying the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The apex legislative Chamber made the resolution following the consideration of a motion entitled: “Urgent need to appeal the Judgment of the Federal High Court Umuahia on Suit No.: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 on Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The motion was sponsored by Senator George Thompson Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) and co-sponsored by 79 other Senators.

Presenting the motion, Sekibo drew the attention of his colleagues to the judgement of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, in a suit marked FHC/MU/SC/26/2022.

The judgement faulted the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 and declared it unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null void and of no effect.

Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 states as follows: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

The lawmaker observed that the Judge in his ruling said that Section 81(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 was inconsistent with Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1)(g) and 182(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He noted further that Section 4(1) (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended vested the power of law making for the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the National Assembly.

He argued that in furtherance to the powers vested in the National Assembly, the 1999 Constitution under the roles of the Executive in Item D that deals with political parties in Section 228(a) (b) and (c) confers more powers on the National Assembly, more particularly on political parties and effective management of the electoral process by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senate, accordingly, resolved to appeal the judgment in suit FHC/MU/SC/26/2022 for the court to set aside the judgment, noting that the same was reached without due consideration of the Constitutional interpretation in Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikpeazu to Okowa: Ignore detractors, leverage on people-oriented projects

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Abia State Governor, Ekezie Victor Ikpeazu, yesterday urged his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa to remain unperturbed by the pullhim- down syndrome of the detractors. Ikpeazu, who was in Asaba, the state capital, to inaugurate the empowerment programme of over 700 youths with starter-packs, and Owa Kingdom in Ika North- East and the commissioning […]
News Top Stories

Attack on schools: Atiku warns of looming danger

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the escalation of attacks on education institutions by bandits portends danger for the country. Atiku in a statement yesterday, said the abduction of an unspecified number of undergraduates of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State on Monday, is one abduction too many. “It marks both an […]
News

Army: Boko Haram informant nabbed in Yobe

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

\ The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a “suspected Boko Haram informant whose spying activities and that of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops position by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State”. Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, Sunday, said the suspect, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica