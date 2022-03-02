Electoral Act: Senators extol Buhari over assent

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how members of the country’s upper legislative chamber showered praises on President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after he signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022, into law on Friday last week

When the Ninth National Assembly first passed the 2010 Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 and transmitted it to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, he declined his assent on the basis of some observations he made pertaining to perceived unfavourable provisions, particularly the imposition of direct primaries on political parties.

However, in order not to provoke acrimonious relationship with Buhari and the entire executive arm, the apex Assembly reamended the provisions, and addressed the President’s concerns instead of overriding his veto. While there was palpable apprehension in the polity that the President might not sign the act because of yet other unsatisfactory provisions introduced into it such as emergence of consensus candidates and modalities towards arriving at such consensus, he chose to assent the bill into law but expressed concerns about Section 84(12), which according to him, disenfranchises public office holders.

The section provides that “no political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.” Consequently, he requested the National Assembly to amend the act by removing the said provision.

His words: “Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.

“This provision has introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

“The practical application of section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill, 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of practical application of section 84(12) of the bill where political parties’ conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election.

“Arising from the foregoing, with particular regards to the benefits of the Bill, industry, time, resources and energy committed in its passage, I hereby assent to the bill and request the Nationally Assembly to consider immediate amendments that will bring the bill in tune with constitutionality by way of deleting section 84(12) accordingly.” Characteristic of Nigerians, immediately the President signed the bill, commendations started pouring from the various segments of the society, including the National Assembly, and particularly the Senate.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while commending the President for performing his statutory function on the Electoral Bill, assured that the National Assembly would look into the request for the amendment of Section 84 (12), which bars political appointees from participating in their parties’ primaries.

He said: “You know, this is a legitimate request and that is why I commend the President. I will commend him for so many things, but let me also qualify it that even though he had a disagreement with the section, especially clause 84(12) that talks about public political office holders, he still went ahead to sign the bill into law and that is to show his commitment and desire to have an electoral law that will ensure that we have better outcomes when we do election. “So, we will look at what is he asking for. I hope that they will send the request for the amendment in good time. Because time is of essence, INEC is waiting and because we don’t want to spill over some of these dates, unnecessarily.

We will be expecting a communication from Mr. President with respect to this. And then the National Assembly in both chambers will look into the request for amendment but on the whole I think this is a wonderful development for this administration, for Nigeria, for the evolution and development and growth of democracy in Nigeria.” Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in a statement, said that for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, President Buhari had written his name in gold. Omo-Agege expressed delight that the country would go into the next general election with a new electoral legal framework, stress-ing that Mr. President’s assent, had removed uncertainty concerning the conduct of the 2023 general elections, stressing that the new law addresses many loopholes in our electoral system.

He recalled that although the process under the Eighth Senate was fraught with mutual suspicions and bitterness, electoral reform for the Ninth National Assembly remains a priority in its legislative agenda. “The 9th Senate had promised to bequeath a lasting legacy to Nigerians. Today’s development adds to the list of historic legislations that have defiled previous Assemblies, which the 9th Senate has passed.

They include: the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Act, Petroleum Industry Act, Company and Allied Matters Act and a host of others. “Without a doubt, a good legal framework helps to create elections with integrity and electoral integrity helps to enhance democratic consolidation and the preparation and conduct of elections democratically.

“The signing of the bill into law would ensure early release of election funds to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), electronic voter accreditation and transmission of results, procedures for local government elections across the country are regulated by the new Electoral Act, early conduct of party primaries and submission of candidates’ list, early commencement of campaigns among others,” he said. Meanwhile, the Senate, as an Institution said it had taken note of the concerns raised by President Buhari on Section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill 20202, which he signed into law.

According to a statement by the Senate spokesperson and chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the Senate assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would give the section the desired legislative attention.

Basiru identified the conduct of primaries, campaign expenses, use of technological devices in elections, electronic transmission of results, review of results declared by an electoral officer under duress as some of the reforms introduced that would ensure the credibility of elections in Nigeria. In his reaction, Senator Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), said President has fulfilled his promise to Nigerians to leave behind an electoral system that would improve on the nation’s democracy. “I feel very happy.

He has fulfilled his promise to Nigerians that he will leave behind an electoral system that will advance our democracy. That is what everybody is saying; every Nigerian is talking about the Electoral Act,” he said. On the observation by President Buhari that Section 84(12) of the Act was in conflict with the constitution, Egwu said as lawmakers, the National Assembly will not legislate against the provisions of the constitution, and will therefore jettison any provision of the act that is in collision with the country’s grundnorm. “On the Section 84(12), my position is that anything that is inconsistent with the constitution to the extent of that inconsistency is null and void. So, I agree with the President if that is what he said. I have not looked at that section. But if that is the situation, the constitution must prevail above every other law.

I can say that Mr. President is right. We are lawmakers and we cannot contradict our constitution or other laws made by us. “The National Assembly cannot make any law that will be in conflict with the constitution or any other law of the land. We are lawmakers and cannot be seen to be breaking the law we made or any other extant laws of the land,” Egwu said. When challenged on the competence to the legal department of the National Assembly, which allowed Section 84(12) to pass both legislative and legal scrutiny, he maintained that the nation’s highest lawmaking institution has competent legal officers in place.

In a related development, former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, also commended the development, describing it as a quantum leap for the nation’s democracy. Ekweremadu, who described the journey to the new electoral law as “quite frustrating,” however, poured encomiums on the civil society, media, and Nigerians for standing up for the nation’s democracy.

“I’ve been part of the nation’s electoral reform for over the 10 years, but I must confess that the journey to the new Electoral Act was by far the most frustrating. “After the major electoral reform of 2010 that also involved amendments to the 1999 Constitution to, among others, open the doors to technology in our electoral system, check some executive excesses, manipulations by political parties, and straighten the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through financial and administrative autonomy, our expectation after amendments to the Electoral Act in 2015 was that the new administration would support the National Assembly to further straighten our electoral laws and system.

“Unfortunately, four times, the amendments were turned down in the 8th National Assembly, apparently thwarted by narrow, partisan interests and ambitions. The efforts in the current National Assembly also faced similar challenges, but it is heart-warming that it has finally materialised with the presidential assent.

“Certainly, we didn’t get all we pushed for in the new law, but it is nevertheless a quantum leap for our electoral system and I congratulate all, who played a part in it. “With the electronic transmission of election results, early primary elections, and adequate time for INEC to prepare for elections, among other breakthroughs, our elections will never be the same again and more Nigerians will be encouraged to exercise their franchise, knowing that their votes will now count,” he said.

