Electoral Act: We’ll work on Section 84 (12) –Senate

We’re not yet there but it’s a quantum leap –Ekweremadu

Buhari has fulfilled his promise to Nigerians –Egwu

The Senate on Friday noted that it had taken note of the concerns raised by President Muhammadu Buhari on Section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Bill, which he (Buhari) has signed into law. A statement by the upper legislative chamber’s Chairman, Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru, assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would give the Section the desired legislative attention. While commending Buhari for signing the bill into law, Ajibola also commended members of the 9th Assembly for the innovative provisions in the new Electoral Act, saying such (provisions) have addressed some obvious lapses that had inhibited credible elections in the country.

Basiru identified the conduct of primaries, campaign expenses; use of technological devices in elections, electronic transmission of results, review of results declared by an electoral officer under duress as some of the reforms introduced that would ensure the credibility of elections in Nigeria. Another member, Senator Sam Egwu said that the President had fulfilled one of his promises to Nigerians, which he stated is to leave behind an electoral system that would improve on the nation’s democracy. “Oh fantastic! I feel happy. I feel very happy.

He has fulfilled his promise to Nigerians that he will leave behind an electoral system that will advance our democracy. That is what everybody is saying; every Nigerian is talking about the Electoral Act. “You can imagine everybody talking about it, including the Civil Society.

They were in Abuja a few days ago, saying that Mr. President should sign because people thought that Mr. President would not sign the bill. “I thank God he has eventually signed it in spite of all speculations. We were all getting worried that people’s votes should be made to count. If people vote, their votes should not be hijacked by those who will come and snatch ballot boxes. So, it is a welcome development.

When challenged on the competence to the Legal Department of the National Assembly, which allowed Section 84(12) to pass both legislative and legal scrutiny, he maintained that the nation’s highest lawmaking Institution has competent legal officers in place to address such issues. He said: “I am not here to assess the National Assembly as to whether or not it has a competent legal department because I know that the National Assembly has very competent Nigerians in the legal department and in all other departments.” In a related development, former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, also commended the signing into law of the Electoral Act Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, describing it as a quantum leap for the nation’s democracy.

Ekweremadu, who described the journey to the new electoral law as “quite frustrating”, however, poured encomiums on the civil society, media, and Nigerians for standing up for the nation’s democracy. “I’ve been part of the nation’s electoral reform for over 10 years, but I must confess that the journey to the new Electoral Act was by far the most frustrating. “After the major electoral reform of 2010 that also involved amendments to the 1999 Constitution to, among others, open the doors to technology in our electoral system, check some executive excesses, manipulations by political parties, and straighten the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through financial and administrative autonomy, our expectation after amendments to the Electoral Act in 2015 was that the new administration would support the National Assembly to further straighten our electoral laws and system.”

