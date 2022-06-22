Electoral Act: ‘why Reps motion to override Buhari’s assent stalled’

The House of Representatives yesterday stood down a motion seeking to veto President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent on the inclusion of statutory delegates in the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended). The decision to stand the motion followed the appeal by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, said the procedure adopted by the sponsor of the motion, Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta) was wrong.

While presenting the motion, Igbakpa noted that by virtue of section 58(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, laws shall be exercised by bills passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives and, except as otherwise provided by Section 58 (5) of the Constitution, assented to by the President. He said on May 12, 2022, the National Assembly transmitted to the President for assent, the bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022, which amended Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022 to allow statutory delegates to participate in political parties’ congresses and conventions.

He added: “Also aware that by virtue of the provision of Section 58(4) the President has 30 days to assent to the aforementioned Electoral Amendment Act, 2022 or formally communicate to the National Assembly his decision to decline assent; “Concerned that the time frame for the President to assent or decline assent to the Bill has elapsed since 11 June 2022; “Also concerned that the actions or inactions of the President to perform his constitutional duty is an affront to Section 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 which empowers the National Assembly to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation or any part thereof; “Conscious that Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 empowers the National Assembly to override the President when he vetoes a bill or fails, refuses and/or neglects to act thereto, through a two-thirds majority vote”

