News

Electoral Act: Why we concur with Senate on consensus option – Reps

Posted on Author  Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives on Tuesday said it decided to concur with the Senate on  the amendment to the Electoral Act on the mode of primary election to avoid acrimony and delay  in presidential assent to the bill.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs,  Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC,  Abia),  made  the clarification after the lower chamber re-amended the bill recently rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu said: “The issue of withdrawal of assent by Mr. President has to do with Clause 84. But when the President wrote to us, the  Senate decided to include consensus to direct and indirect primaries.

“The House in its wisdom looked at those things that are capable of causing delay by the president in signing the bill. We are not on ego trip but out to move the nation forward.”

He added: “We decided to waive our rules, Order 12 Rule 20 and 21providing that only issues requested  can be attended to. We suspended that particular provision and considered everything giving full options of direct and indirect primaries and consensus.”

The  House last Wednesday reconsidered the bill through an  accelerated process  but did not include the consensus mode of primary.

Earlier, the House  at  plenary went into an executive  session and immediately on resumption, Chairman, Rules and Business Committee, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa),  moved a motion for rescission of Section 84(2) and to dissolve into committee of the whole to consider the bill where the consensus option was agreed upon.

At the committee of the whole, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila  said  the proposed amendments provided the guidelines and procedure for the consensus mode of selecting candidates for election.

He said:  “The first relevant clause here is 84 (2) which says the procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions shall be by direct, indirect primaries or consensus.”

Gbajabiamila consequently read out the affected sections to his colleagues.

He said: “Section 84(9) provides the definition of consensus mode of primaries and the conditions for the ratification of consensus candidates.

 (84(9a)  “A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.”

84(9b) “Where a political party is unable to secure the written consent of all aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective position.

84(9c) “A special convention or nomination congress shall be held to ratify the choice of consensus candidates at designated centres at the national, states, senatorial, federal and state constituencies as the case may be.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sultan seeks support for military to end banditry

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has sought support for the military to end banditry in Nigeria. Sa’ad made the call when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division/ Commander, Joint Task Force (Northwest) Operation HADARIN DAJI, Major General Uwem Bassey, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Sokoto. The […]
News

NOVA Merchant Bank appoints acting MD/CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

NOVA Merchant Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Nath Ude as its acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer effective October 3, 2020 subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.   A statement from the bank described Nath as a seasoned banker whose experience cuts across three continents in world class financial institutions. He […]
News

Buhari death rumour: Court Martial frees General, two years after

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A Special Court Martial sitting at the Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, has discharged and acquitted Brig Gen LYM Hassan, over allegations of spreading false rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported death in 2017. This happened when President Buhari was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in London, the United Kingdom (UK). The one-star General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica