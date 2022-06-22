Electoral Act: Will Reps dare Buhari?

The House of Representatives recently hinted of a plan to initiate a process to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act (Amendment), Bill, 2022. PHILIP NYAM looks at the possibility of implementing the resolution

Last week Wednesday, the House of Representatives resolved to begin a process that would lead to its vetoing of President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent on the Electoral Act (Amendment), Bill, 2022. The House was particularly miffed by the president’s refusal to append his signature to the amendment regarding Clause 58(8) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which provides for statutory delegates. The decision of the House was not unexpected considering the large number of lawmakers that lost out in the recently concluded primary elections of the various political parties. Many had picked holes in some provisions of the Electoral Act for being responsible for their awful performance at the primary polls. This is not the first time the Ninth House would threaten to override the president’s veto. However, each time, the lawmakers bark without following up and it has always ended in disappointment.

Speaker’s lamentation

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had on resumption from the primary election recess, expressed dismay over the large number of legislators who could not scale through the shadow elections of their respective parties. Gbajabiamila blamed the loss of many members of the lower chamber on the use of indirect nomination system by political parties. According to him, “the past two months have been dominated by political pursuits across the country as political parties carry out various activities to nominate their candidates for the forthcoming general election. All of us, members of the House of Representatives, have not been exempted from this process. Unfortunately, as always the case in electoral contests, some of us who sought the nomination of our parties to return to legislature have not gotten it. Others who sought nomination to contest other positions have also fallen short in that quest.” He added: “Honourable colleagues, it is rather unfortunate that the process went the way it went.

I make bold to say here that the legislature has once again suffered losses. The loss really is not for members who lost, it is a loss to democracy, to the institution and to the country. “If it means anything, I know and I am aware that many of our members did not lose the primary elections because they were rejected by their constituents. Many of our members lost because of the process, the process which we foresaw in the House of Representatives. The delegates system unfortunately is not what a delegates system is supposed to be. “Many of our members lost because they were not even given a fair shot.

We have good legislators, both here in the chambers and back home, who are probably not coming back because of this same process. When we fought for direct primaries in this house, we knew exactly what we were saying. It pains me very deeply that the process has gone the way it has gone. We will continue to push and continue to fight for our members, for democracy, for the institution and this country.

“The Electoral Act 2022 may well be among the most significant legislation passed in this 9th Assembly. We have already started to witness the implementation of this new legislation and draw lessons that will guide future reform efforts. It is necessary to note that the process by which the Electoral Act became law has highlighted valuable lessons we will do well to take cognisance of. These lessons should inform and motivate us to improve the National Assembly’s law-making process.

The veto plot

It is a fact that since the advent of democratic in 1999, the National Assembly has only succeeded in overriding presidential assent for just once. That was on June 7, 2000, when the Senate under the leadership of Chuba Okadigbo and the House of Representatives under the speakership of Umar Ghali Na’ Abba overrode President Olusegun Obasanjo’s veto on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Establishment Bill. The bone of disagreement then was that while the National Assembly had proposed that 15 per cent of Federal Government’s monthly statutory allocations be contributed to the funding of the NDDC, Obasanjo wanted it slashed to 10 per cent. Obasanjo also proposed that the three per cent annual budget of all oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region proposed by the National Assembly as the companies’ funding contribution to the commission be reduced to 1.5 per cent. Veering off the position of the lawmakers, Obasanjo wanted member states of the NDDC to instead contribute 10 per cent of their derivation funds for the funding the commission but the National Assembly rejected the proposals.

The Igbakpa

(PDP, Delta) at Wednesday’s plenary, (just a day after the speaker’s lamented by the huge loss of seats by lawmakers) raised a constitutional point of order citing section 4 of the constitution, which gives the National Assembly powers to make laws for the good governance of the country. He reminded the speaker that members had to be recalled from their constituencies for a special plenary session to work on the Electoral Bill. He bemoaned the fact that the sacrifice made by the legislature for a near perfect Electoral Act was jettisoned by the presidency at the expense of the interest of Nigerians.

Igbakpa wondered why the National Assembly did not override the president’s refusal to sign the bill. He opined that the consequences of not signing the bill as amended could be deduced from the shoddy manner the party primary elections were conducted nationwide, According to him, the exercise was a total hijack of party structures and a sabotage of the people’s will. While citing section 58 (8) of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to enact laws and also override the president with two third majority of members’ vote, he urged his colleagues to collate signatures and override Mr. President and give Nigerians the enabling electoral law. He said: “You (Gbajabiamila) have shown leadership and capacity and patriotism. On the 11th of May, with your colleagues, you brought all of us back from our various constituencies so that we can work on the Electoral Act (as amended). Graciously, that was done on the 11th of May and by 12th, this amendment was transmitted to Mr. President.

“Mr. President did not just ignore it, he traveled out of the country on a condolence visit to Dubai and that created a lot of problem for the country. There was tension and many of our political parties out of the tension created that will now be for us in the 2023-2027 electoral process. Nigerians are crying for good leadership and the leadership recruitment process starts with our primaries.

motion On the Electoral Act, Hon. Ben “You have worked hard and that is why I took us to Section 58. We are to make laws and present to Mr. President, and where he does not sign, that same 58 gives us the power to make sure that we pass that law without Mr. President’s assent. There’s nowhere it is said that one arm of government is subservient to the other “I think we are beginning with the good work you are doing Mr. Speaker. I just said you are a very good man, a wonderful man with your leadership but by the time you leave this seat by June next year, Nigerians will not remember the good thing that you have done for me as a person, for the one you have done for our colleagues. They will remember you for the laws that you passed that has bettered their lot. 0“And that is why we cannot continue to act as if we are under the executive arm of government.

This constitution gave us the powers just as it gave to them. We must wake up as a parliament where we pass our laws and we are sure we have done the right thing. So, we should start overriding Mr. President because this is just the beginning. “Today, the NDDC Act is enforced because the parliament which you are part of did it. What are we afraid of ? Mr. President has not committed an offence, what he has done is the rule of law and the constitution and I believe by the time we do our own by overriding his veto, we would not have committed any offence. We will be working according to the constitution and the rule of law”

Gbajabiamila’s intervention

Ruling on the point of order, Speaker Gbajabiamila advised Hon. Igbakpa to present a motion to back up his observation and proposal. He said: “Thank you for your point of order basically some of what you said is that there is a need in your own opinion for the House to override the withholding of assent to the Electoral Act (amendment). Clearly, the constitution says it is a 30- day leeway and we have gone beyond the 30 days.

But the Constitution also says that it is not automatic that you override, but if you are convinced as a House that that amendment must stand. “If you are not convinced with the argument advanced by the President or in some cases and in this case, there is no arguments advanced, then you can override.

But for us to override, I believe it would be through the required two-third and it cannot be by voice votes neither can it be by way of signatures unless of course, you gave enough signatures by two-third. “So what I will suggest is that you bring the application, the formal motion notice.

Whenever you are able to do that, we will determine whether or not this House is ready to override or not, I think that’s the proper procedure.” With this counsel by the speaker, everyone is waiting patiently to see whether this plot would be actualised or remain a shot in the dark as it is unclear how the lawmakers will dare the President at this critical electioneering period.

There is no doubt that some of the lawmakers who lost out at the primaries are looking for ways to get integrated into the campaign train of either presidential or governorship candidates in order to remain relevant beyond 2023. Against this backdrop, the big question is whether the 9th Assembly will be courageous enough to truly dare President Buhari with less than a year to the end of the tenure of the current administration.

