News Top Stories

Electoral Act’ll make election credible – ADC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said every nation needed to clear its electoral system; hence every leader should concern himself with how to make the process credible. ADC National Chairman, Dr. Ralph Okey Nwosu who reacted to the signing of the amended Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari said the Act will make the nation’s election “to be credible, free, fair and transparent.” Nwosu commended the president for signing the amended bill into law, said he looked forward to free and acceptable election in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta to partner MAN on youths’ vocational skills, entrepreneurship – Okowa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State Government has said that it would partner the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to train youths on skills and entrepreneurship schemes. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this when the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of MAN visited him on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital. He commended the association for its contributions to […]
News

Buhari’s nephew, Daura, hale, hearty, says Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, allegedly flown to London last week for medical attention was hale and hearty.   Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, yesterday, asked Nigerians to disregard the report that the 80-year old Daura was flown to London on a medical […]
News

Ritual stigma: Beggars protest low patronage in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

About 250 beggars in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday protested low patronage by members of the public, following rumours that some rich men usually ‘buy’ money from them for fetish purposes. According to the spokesperson for the destitute, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Serikin Hausawa of Hausawa Community, Oja’ba, Ibadan, the situation had created a deep hatred for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica