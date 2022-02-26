Electoral Act’ll make election credible – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said every nation needed to clear its electoral system; hence every leader should concern himself with how to make the process credible. ADC National Chairman, Dr. Ralph Okey Nwosu who reacted to the signing of the amended Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari said the Act will make the nation’s election “to be credible, free, fair and transparent.” Nwosu commended the president for signing the amended bill into law, said he looked forward to free and acceptable election in 2023.
Related Articles
Delta to partner MAN on youths’ vocational skills, entrepreneurship – Okowa
The Delta State Government has said that it would partner the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to train youths on skills and entrepreneurship schemes. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this when the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of MAN visited him on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital. He commended the association for its contributions to […]
Buhari’s nephew, Daura, hale, hearty, says Presidency
The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, allegedly flown to London last week for medical attention was hale and hearty. Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, yesterday, asked Nigerians to disregard the report that the 80-year old Daura was flown to London on a medical […]
Ritual stigma: Beggars protest low patronage in Ibadan
About 250 beggars in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday protested low patronage by members of the public, following rumours that some rich men usually ‘buy’ money from them for fetish purposes. According to the spokesperson for the destitute, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Serikin Hausawa of Hausawa Community, Oja’ba, Ibadan, the situation had created a deep hatred for […]
