Electoral Bill: Buhari’s intentions good, NASS members may veto or remove clauses –Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that the National Assembly will revisit the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and remove the direct primaries clause and pass it into law after it resumes from recess.

The Speaker also said the possibility of vetoing the bill is not foreclosed stating that he has no idea whether those bent on overriding the President’s assent could muster the required 2/3 of the members in the National Assembly.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari officially wrote to the National Assembly, rejecting the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, citing financial, security and legal consequences for his action.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this yesterday during the commissioning of some road projects in his constituency including the Obele mini stadium, Dosunmu road, Adedoyin road, Ojikutu, Ishola road by Randle, Rasaq Balogun mini stadium and the Razaq Balogun road, Adeniran Ogunsanya in Surulere, Lagos.

While stating that his decision to build and reconstruct roads and stadia in his constituency is to give a definite dividend of democracy to the citizens especially the youths, he urged residents to take ownership of the projects.

He said: “If you followed the history of the amendment of the direct and indirect primary bill, I initiated that amendment bill for a good reason and it is for people to participate in elections. These are the people you see around when you campaign every four years: come rain, come shine.

“For me, it does not make sense that these people do not have a voice in who represents them. It is part of being used and I didn’t like that. “Most of us are reformers and one of the ways to reform the system is to make it more accountable and to make the people have a voice in who represents them as opposed to a few people sitting in the four corners of a wall and writing results. “That is what the amendment was all about. Again, there is a process.

“The president has, in his wisdom, rejected it and I believe he did it with good intentions based on the advice that he got. He weighed everything. Again, maybe times are different. He has people who advised and I guess they advised him against the amendment bill.

“There is a process. When we come back, as I said, the house will look at those amendments. We will sit as the National Assembly, look at the reasons and at that point consider removing that clause and pass the bill so that we do not do away with the baby and the bath water.

“But then, it is not my decision to make. It is the decision of the National Assembly, if they determine that the reasons are not good enough, then, there is a process prescribed by the constitution,” he said.

When asked whether the National Assembly may veto the bill, he said: “Which way the sword is going to fall, I have no idea until that time. I cannot read the minds of the whole National Assembly members. “They need 2/3 of the members to override the president, there is a reason the constitution prescribes 2/3, veto is not something you easily override.

“If they muster enough and they believe it is in the best interest of Nigerians, then, that is what we will do; otherwise, we will take out the clause and pass the bill so that Nigerians can have a credible electoral act and due process.

They must get it.” Speaking about the projects and the impact it will have on his constituents, the Speaker said: “My job as a legislator is to represent those who voted me in and those that did not and that is what I have been striving to do for years even before I became Speaker. We thank God for what we have been able to do, we made promises and we delivered.

“To me, this is what I call the real dividend of democracy. It tells you the difference it will make to the youths. When I was campaigning, I told the people what I was going to do. I saw the state of the roads and stadium and when I came in, that is what I did. We will continue to do more because it is never enough.”

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion include Hon. Bolaji Yusuf, Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere State Constituency I); Executive Chairman,

