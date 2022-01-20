News

Electoral bill: CSOs reject consensus mode of nomination for parties

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Civil society groups in the country have rejected the Senate’s introduction of consensus as a model for the nomination of candidates for political parties in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021. The groups in a statement commended the swift action taken by the National Assembly upon resumption to review its position on direct primaries as the sole mode for the nomination of candidates in the bill.

The statement was signed by Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), Albino Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society (IMS) and the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF). Others are Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Partners for Electoral Reform (PER), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Nigeria Network of Non- Governmental Organisations (NNNGO) and Inclusive Friends Association (IFA). It said: “At today’s plenary, the Senate and House of Representatives recommitted the Electoral Bill 2021 with the proposed amendment to Clause 84, dealing with the nomination of candidates. “While the Senate voted for direct, indirect and consensus mode as a procedure for the nomination of candidates, the House of Representatives voted for the conduct of direct and indirect primaries as the acceptable mode of nomination of candidates.

“We reject the decision of the Senate to introduce a completely new mode of ‘consensus’ as a procedure for candidates’ nomination. The consensus mode is antithetical to democratic principles and will result in the subversion of popular will. “Furthermore, it violates the rights of aspirants to equal participation in party primaries and limits the choice of voters to candidates who did not emerge from democratic primary elections. Judging from experience, the consensus has occasioned a litany of litigations in Nigeria’s electoral process.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Your victory well deserved, Atiku tells Biden

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America is well deserved.   Atiku, in a statement yesterday, called for “US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area […]
News

A 2023 agenda for southern Nigeria (II)

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE

There is a saying that he who rides the tiger must not disembark. The moment he does, he ends up in the tiger’s belly!   Many have interpreted this to mean that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one riding the tiger which, in this case, is the North.   Therefore, he is the one […]
News

Oyo launches‘T’ỌMỌ T’ÌYÁ Initiative’ to reduce maternal, neonatal mortality rates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State government yesterday launched the ‘‘T’OMO T’ÌYÁ Initiative,’ an effort aimed at reducing infant and maternal mortality rate in the state. The programme, which was inaugurated at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, was equally aimed at improving the quality of reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child healthcare across the state. Governor Seyi Makinde, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica