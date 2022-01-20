Electoral bill: CSOs reject consensus mode of nomination for parties

Civil society groups in the country have rejected the Senate’s introduction of consensus as a model for the nomination of candidates for political parties in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021. The groups in a statement commended the swift action taken by the National Assembly upon resumption to review its position on direct primaries as the sole mode for the nomination of candidates in the bill.

The statement was signed by Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), Albino Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society (IMS) and the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF). Others are Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Partners for Electoral Reform (PER), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Nigeria Network of Non- Governmental Organisations (NNNGO) and Inclusive Friends Association (IFA). It said: “At today’s plenary, the Senate and House of Representatives recommitted the Electoral Bill 2021 with the proposed amendment to Clause 84, dealing with the nomination of candidates. “While the Senate voted for direct, indirect and consensus mode as a procedure for the nomination of candidates, the House of Representatives voted for the conduct of direct and indirect primaries as the acceptable mode of nomination of candidates.

“We reject the decision of the Senate to introduce a completely new mode of ‘consensus’ as a procedure for candidates’ nomination. The consensus mode is antithetical to democratic principles and will result in the subversion of popular will. “Furthermore, it violates the rights of aspirants to equal participation in party primaries and limits the choice of voters to candidates who did not emerge from democratic primary elections. Judging from experience, the consensus has occasioned a litany of litigations in Nigeria’s electoral process.”

