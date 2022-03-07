Electoral Bill: Dust over Buhari’s demand for removal of Section 84 (12)

Lawyers split over legality of Section 84 (12)

TUNDE OYESINA writes on the controversy trailing the call by President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Assembly to delete Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022

The recent call by President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Assembly to erase Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 has sparked mixed reactions among some senior members of the Bar. The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend could not speak with one voice on the propriety of Buhari’s demand.

To some of them, the president’s call should be heeded by the National Assembly, others however opined that it should be rejected. New Telegraph Law recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 25, 2022, signed the Revised Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 after much delay.

He however expressed his rejection of Section 84 (12) of the signed Electoral law, saying it runs contrary to the nation’s constitution. This was just as the president said that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, holds a lot of promises for improving the nation’s electoral process. At the signing ceremony held at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Buhari said prior to assenting the Bill, he received inputs from relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government.

He also asked the National Assembly to immediately commence the process of amending Section 84 (12) of the legislation, saying it violates the constitutionally guaranteed rights of political office holders.

Buhari said: “The Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, passed by the National Assembly was forwarded for Presidential Assent, via a letter dated 31st January, 2022. In line with established tradition, I received inputs from relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government after careful and thorough reviews of the Bill and its implications to democratic processes in our country.

“It is gratifying to note that the current Bill comes with a great deal of improvement from the previous Electoral Bill 2021.

There are salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionize elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations. These innovations would guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens to vote and to do so effectively.

“The Bill would also improve and engender clarity, effectiveness and transparency of the election process, as well as reduce to the barest minimum, incidences of acrimony arising from dissatisfied candidates and political parties.

“These commendable efforts are in line with our policy to bequeath posterity and landmark legal framework that paves the way for credible and sound electoral process that we would all be proud of”. However, while expressing his reservations about Section 84 (12) of the new law, President Buhari said, “Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, from the review, it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive. I am making this bold declaration because I foresee the great potentials of the Bill.

“Worthy of note include the democratic efficacy of the Bill with particular reference to Sections 3, 9(2), 34, 41, 47, 84(9), (10) and (11) among others. “This, however, cannot be said about one provision as contained in the proposed Bill, which provision constitutes fundamental defect, as it is in conflict with extant constitutional provisions. “Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election”.

Quoting the Section, he said: “84(12) said no political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election,” The president noted that it had introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

“The practical application of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under Sections 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution as amended. “It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of practical application of Section 84(12) of the bill where political parties’ conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election.

“Arising from the foregoing, with particular regards to the benefits of the Bill, industry, time, resources and energy committed in its passage, I hereby assent to the Bill and request the Nationally Assembly consider immediate amendments that will bring the Bill in tune with constitutionality by way of deleting section 84 (12) accordingly”, Buhari further argued.

However, stakeholders in the judiciary and political sectors have noted that the contentious section is targeted at ministers and other political office holders seeking to be president, governors or members of the National Assembly. A political source while commenting on the section noted that “If the lawmakers do not amend Section 84(12), it means all ministers and other political office holders cannot participate in the primaries for 2023 elections. “Section 84(12) is a slippery clause which has left all political office holders in a tinder box. Their aspirations may be in jeopardy unless there is a synergy between the Executive and the Legislature.

That was why the President met with the President of the Senate, Dr. Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. “Actually at the meeting with the National Assembly leaders, the president wanted the section expunged. He also got a commitment from the leaders that his request would be considered.

“The case of the affected political office holders is worsened by the fact that they are barred from going to court to either stop the conduct of primaries or any election”. Another source also noted that: “If the opposition parties, especially PDP refused to cooperate to amend Section 84(12), this may foreclose the presidential and governorship aspirations of some ministers and political office holders. “We hope politics will not creep into this again.

Both the Executive and the Legislature should honour their gentleman agreement.”

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the neccesity of expunging Section 84 (12) from the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022. Speaking on the issue, a constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, faulted President Buhari’s demand for the removal of Section 84 (12) from the legislation, saying it is unnecessary. He said: “it is imperative to pensively consider the provisions of Section 84(12) of the new Electoral Act viz-a-viz relevant provisions of the Constitution in the bid to ascertain the legality or otherwise of the provision of the Act. “What does Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provide? Section 84(12) stated that no political appointee at any level shall be voting delegates or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election. “A literal interpretation of the above provision is that an appointee of the Executive should not, and must not, be a delegate in primary elections while still in office, just as an appointee must not be contesting as a delegate while still in office at the convention or congress of any political party.

“Firstly, it must be noted that the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act derives its validity from the Constitution and same does not contravene the provision of the Constitution. “By the provision of Section 228 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the National Assembly has the power to provide guidelines and rules to ensure internal democracy within political parties, including making laws for the conduct of the party primaries, party congresses and party convention.

“Suffices to also note that varying provisions of the Constitution provide for the disqualification of persons from vying for the post of the Senate or House of Representatives, if he is a person employed in the public service of the federation or of any State and has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from such employment, thirty days before the date of election.

“It is also instructive to note that a public servant is also disqualified from contesting the position of President, Vice President, Governor and Deputy Governor respectively if same has not resigned from that position within a period of 30 days before the date of election. “Having stated the above, the perdurable question to ask is whether a political office holder is a public servant under the provisions of the Constitution?

“By virtue of Section 318(1) of the 1999 Constitution, public service of the Federation means the service of the federation in any capacity in respect of the Government of the Federation and includes: (a) Clerk of other staff of the National Assembly or of each House of the National Assembly; (b) Member of staff of the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, the Federal High Court, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Sharia Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Customary Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja or other courts established for the Federation by this Constitution and by an Act of the National As sembly; (c) Member of staff of any commission or authority established for the Federation by this Constitution or by an Act of the National Assembly; (d) Staff of any area Council (e) Staff of any statutory Corporation established by an Act of the National Assembly; (f) Staff of any educational institution established or financed principally by the Government of the Federation; (g) Staff of any company or enterprise in which the Government of the Federation or its agency owns controlling shares or interest; and (h) Members or officers of the armed forces of the Federation or the Nigeria Police Force or other government security agencies established by law; “The Section also makes similar provisions for public service of the State. One can argue that the reason for the requirement of resignation of a public servant before election is to ensure neutrality of persons in the Executive Administration of Government at all levels and to prevent partisan politics in civil service. Notably, the Public Service Rules prohibits a civil servant from being involved in partisan politics. So, if you want to be involved in partisan politics, you must resign.

“It is quite succinct to state that by the dint of the provisions of Section 318(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as highlighted above, a political office holder is not a public servant or in the public service. “Since the Constitution expressly states that a public servant must resign within a period of 30 days before the conduct of the election, the said section does not include political office holders. Hence, political office holders cannot take coverage under these provisions of the Constitution.

“Whether Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 disenfranchises political office holders as guaranteed under the provision of Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), it must be stated pronto and very clearly too that the right to assemble freely and associate with other persons as provided in Section 40 and the right to form a political party as provided for under Section 221 of the Constitution has not been derogated from by the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

“The said provision has not preclude political appointees from becoming a member of a political party or to vote at general elections. It only precludes them from voting as a delegate at the party’s convention and congresses.

“This regulation only deals with the internal affairs of political parties. Moreso, a political appointee does not hold the office as of right but at the pleasure of the Chief Executive.

“Having established the legality of the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, it is pertinent to state that most of these political appointees have ended up using their offices to intimidate political opponents of their principals during party primaries in a bid to retain their jobs. “Moreso, the Section of the Act was designed to create a level playing ground for all aspirants during congresses and conventions. It is instructive to note that the Section does not in any way undermine the rights of political appointees to hold office or participate in primaries or main elections”. Speaking in the same vein, another senior lawyer, Sylvester Ahumibe, noted that the Section is in order and should be retained in the legislation. “A call for an amendment does not portray transparent election and level-playing field. For me, I think the president ought to have been silent on the matter and allow ministers, commissioners, special Advisers and others who feel the provisions of the Electoral Act would adversely affect them to proceed to court and challenge it.

The Section must stay, this is because under the law, it provides for equity at political party primaries. “Section 84 (12), which reads, ‘no political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election’, only introduced equity in political party primary elections.

“An appointee of the Executive should not, and must not, be a delegate in primary elections while still in office, just as an appointee must not be contesting as a delegate while still in office. “Such appointees have ended up using their offices to intimidate political opponents of their principals during party primaries in a bid to retain their jobs.

This is the major reason for electoral violence witnessed at local government and state congresses of most virile political parties in the country with the attendant loss of lives and property. “Rather than delete the clause, the National Assembly should amend any provision of the constitution that allows any appointee to be a delegate or be a voter or contest as delegate at party conventions or congresses for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election. “Section 84 was designed to create a level playing field for all aspirants during congresses and conventions.

The clause which seeks to act as a leveler does not in any way undermine the rights of political appointees to hold office or participate in primaries or main elections. “The time frame given by the clause for appointees to resign from their positions before conventions or congresses was only meant to place every aspirant on the same pedestal, and not to stop them from contesting as being erroneously alleged in some sections of the public.

“Assuming without conceding that that’s what it says that appointees must resign three months before primaries or convention, let’s say it’s geared towards stopping political office holders from contesting, there’s a section of the constitution which says that you shall resign 30 days before the general elections. If that constitutional provision clashes with the Electoral Act, which supersedes? “So there’s no need to even worry about that clause if that’s the way they perceive it. But, what we are trying to do is that for a convention or a congress, you have statutory delegates. But a governor will go and appoint 1000 political appointees to participate in the congress. Who do you think will win? The governor will”, Ahumibe said.

However, expressing a divergent view, Mr. Ibrahim Habu opined that the provision of Section 84(12) is discriminatory and that the National Assembly should act on the observation of the president. He said: “That particular provision contravenes Chapter 4 of the Constitution.

The Constitution doesn’t separate political appointees from ordinary citizens.The National Assembly should look at it and amend it. That section is discriminatory”. Corroborating Habu’s views, Dr. Akinlolu Ijaduola, said Buhari’s request was in order and should be heeded by the National Assembly.

“The Constitution provides for right to freely associate. But, the provisions of Section 84 (12) is an infringement on constitutional provisions. I agree with Mr. President that the section should be removed to allow political office holders opportunity to exercise their voting rights at congresses and primaries.

“There is no harm in amending until we get it right. All that everyone is after is a free and fair election that is void of rancour and acrimony. I therefore pray the National Assembly to finish their work by amending the said section”, Ijaduola said.

