Electoral bill: ‘Expunge mandatory direct primary clauses

A group, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has advised the National Assembly to expunge the clauses regarding direct primary election in the 2021 Electoral Amendment Bill, for it to be signed by President Muhammadu Buhari. IPAC National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, gave the advice at a news conference in Abuja. Sani said IPAC was impressed with the lawmakers for the courage, high level of commitment and patriotism theyexhibitedinthepassage of the bill, describing it as ground breaking and transformativeintheannalsof the National Assembly.

Sani, however, said that IPAC noted that the only expressed grouse of the President was the provision in the bill for a mandatory use of direct primary elections in the selection of flag bearers of all the political parties. “While many may not concede to the explanation of security challenges given by the president, it will be difficult however, to disagree with him on the reason of complex logistics and huge financial burden that direct primary elections will imply for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “Many have canvassed the view that no amount of money should be considered too high in the effort to sanitise the nation’s electoral process and that the legislature should, therefore, invoke its veto powers to overrule the president.

