Electoral Bill: INEC needs to roll-out the guidelines in earnest –Atiku

Act contains progressive provision – INEC

It’ll bring Nigeria closer to having free, fair election – Saraki

IPAC: It’ll reduce challenges facing conduct of elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), have reacted to the Electoral Act amendment bill signed into law on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari. The commission in a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the new Electoral Act; “contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. “The nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Election. “Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest.”

Atiku in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle,said: “Now that the legal framework for the 2023 elections is in place following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Bill, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to roll-out the election guidelines in earnest so that the political parties and Nigerians can fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.” He commended the National Assembly for bringing the law with new innovations into fruition. Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said in a statement by head of his media unit, Yusuph Olaniyonu, that the new Electoral Act would bring Nigeria closer to having free, fair, and peaceful elections in which people’s votes count, and where the majority will have their way and the minority will have their say.

“For too long, the old electoral law had been part of the problem. We can now seek to elect our leaders having in mind the current challenges facing our country. “With a new Electoral Act, we can move on to debating real solutions to the problems of insecurity, creation of jobs, strengthening of the economy, cementing national unity and building a better future for all Nigerians.” Saraki commended civil society organisations (CSOs) for mobilising Nigerians to ensure that the bill was signed into law by the president and enjoined them to also mobilise Nigerians youths to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

IPAC in an interview with its National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, said new Act would strengthen the country’s electoral process. Sani noted that the Act would reduce some of the challenges facing conduct of elections in the country, such as ballot box snatching of ballot boxes, electoral violence and manual transmission of election results. He called on INEC to immediately commence the adoption of the new Act for the preparations of the 2023 general elections “The commission can now go ahead and release the timetable and guidelines for 2023 general elections because there is no much time to be wasted. “We believe the president has done us proud to have electoral process that not only Nigeria will be proud of, because we are leader in the Africa continent and the black race we are the largest,” Sani said.

