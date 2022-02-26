News

Electoral Bill: INEC needs to roll-out the guidelines in earnest –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Act contains progressive provision – INEC
It’ll bring Nigeria closer to having free, fair election – Saraki
IPAC: It’ll reduce challenges facing conduct of elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), have reacted to the Electoral Act amendment bill signed into law on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari. The commission in a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the new Electoral Act; “contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. “The nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Election. “Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest.”

Atiku in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle,said: “Now that the legal framework for the 2023 elections is in place following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Bill, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to roll-out the election guidelines in earnest so that the political parties and Nigerians can fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.” He commended the National Assembly for bringing the law with new innovations into fruition. Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said in a statement by head of his media unit, Yusuph Olaniyonu, that the new Electoral Act would bring Nigeria closer to having free, fair, and peaceful elections in which people’s votes count, and where the majority will have their way and the minority will have their say.

“For too long, the old electoral law had been part of the problem. We can now seek to elect our leaders having in mind the current challenges facing our country. “With a new Electoral Act, we can move on to debating real solutions to the problems of insecurity, creation of jobs, strengthening of the economy, cementing national unity and building a better future for all Nigerians.” Saraki commended civil society organisations (CSOs) for mobilising Nigerians to ensure that the bill was signed into law by the president and enjoined them to also mobilise Nigerians youths to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

IPAC in an interview with its National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, said new Act would strengthen the country’s electoral process. Sani noted that the Act would reduce some of the challenges facing conduct of elections in the country, such as ballot box snatching of ballot boxes, electoral violence and manual transmission of election results. He called on INEC to immediately commence the adoption of the new Act for the preparations of the 2023 general elections “The commission can now go ahead and release the timetable and guidelines for 2023 general elections because there is no much time to be wasted. “We believe the president has done us proud to have electoral process that not only Nigeria will be proud of, because we are leader in the Africa continent and the black race we are the largest,” Sani said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group asks Ortom to resign over poor governance in Benue State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has called on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to resign over poor performance and gross ineptitude. In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Hwande Titus Akase, on Wednesday, the group said the governor has failed to provide credible leadership since assuming office in 2015. According to Akase, […]
News

Govs take steps to end killings, protect farmers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Governors of the North Central states of the country yesterday rose from their meeting in Makurdi, Benue State, with a resolve to appeal to the federal government to support the on-going digital technology projects and other security preventive measures to combat all forms of criminality bedevilling the region and protect farmers.   […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $27.7m, N5.18bn for sub-stations in Benue, Kano

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N500m for completion of 18.7km Delta road The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum $27.7 million and N5.18 billion as local content for the construction of three sub-stations in Benue and Kano states. The Council also okayed the sum of N500 million for the completion of 18.7 kilometers Bulu-Oriagbene road in Bomadi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica