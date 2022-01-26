Electoral bill: Senate as toothless bulldog

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Senate acted like a toothless bulldog in its handling of the disagreement with President Muhammadu Buhari, who refused to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 into law

When the National Assembly passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with a new Clause 84(2), which provided for political parties to adopt direct primary elections to nominate candidates for elections, the action of the lawmakers provoked divergent reactions from the various segments of the public.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in particular, specifically rejected the provision, leading to his refusal to assent to the bill, saying that its implementation in the forthcoming elections would be very expensive financially.

When he vetoed the bill, the Senate and indeed the National Assembly, has constitutional power to override his veto by twothirds majority of members of each of the two chambers. That was what the Senate adopted to bring the Niger Delta Development Commission into effect, when the then President Olusegun Obasanjo vetoed the bill.

While some Nigerians backed President Buhari’s action, others vehemently opposed his veto and pressured the National Assembly to override his veto, and make the proposal a law without the approval of the President.

The Senate, in particular, on December 21, 2021, had a tensed session during its plenary, when some legislators who were not pleased with the President’s rejection of the Electoral Bill, commenced moves to override his veto on the bill. The move followed the reading of Buhari’s letter by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary, and a point of order seeking an executive session to enable lawmakers dissect the contents of the letter behind closed doors.

The executive session, which lasted for about an hour saw the lawmakers across the political divides barring their minds on the implications of the decision taken by the President on the electoral reform process and suggesting the way out of the situation.

When the legislators emerged from the executive session, Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East), confirmed the move. In an interview with journalists outside the Chamber, Sekibo said that the move to override the President’s veto had gathered momentum among senators, claiming that no fewer than 73 lawmakers had appended their signatures to the draft motion to override the President’s veto on the controversial document.

He dismissed the reasons advanced by Buhari in his letter, stressing that the argument that direct primaries would be chaotic, expensive and a security risk were not tenable, saying that given the availability of modern information and communication technology, Nige ria could surmount those envisaged challenges.

President Buhari stated in the letter that direct primaries would raise credibility issues as well as lead to undue interference in the affairs of the political parties. He further stated that direct primaries will result in a plethora of litigations from party members and stakeholders, just as it could encourage monetisation of the process and fuel corruption.

Buhari argued further that the parties should not be compelled to adopt the direct primary mode but should be allowed to decide the best method of producing their candidates for elections. This was the second time President Buhari withheld assent to the bill.

The first time he vetoed the bill was in the Eight Assembly, when he said that the passage of the legislation by the National Assembly was too close to the 2019 general election.

Other senators who spoke to New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that it was the plan of the chamber to override the veto but was scuttled by some of their colleagues, who considered it an embarrassment to the President, and would not allow it to happen. All the senators who spoke also insinuated that they were fighting a battle of political survival from the hands of their state governors, who would do anything to take over all the political structures in the states without considering those of them in Abuja.

They were of the opinion that the direct primary mode of party elections of candidates was the only way they could be free from the overbearing influence and control of party activities by the governors. Consequently, most of the senators who were in support of overriding President Buhari’s veto, resolved that it would be executed the following day being December 22, 2021.

However, resuming plenary that day, the lawmakers went into another round of executive session, where it resolved to do further consultations with the House of Representatives and the constituents, in order to take informed decisions on the matter. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who spoke after the closed session, said that they discussed on how to respond to Buhari’s veto and resolved to act on their resumption from Christmas and New Year recess in January.

His statement, therefore, put to rest plans by some senators to override President Buhari’s veto on the controversial bill last year.

There were also speculations that the failure of the National Assembly to override Buhari’s veto that time might be the end of the journey of the bill towards becoming law in the Ninth Assembly and indeed under Buhari’s administration.

Analysts were of the opinion that the executive arm of government would use the recess period to mount intense pressure on the lawmakers to jettison their move to override the President. It was also speculated that even if the National Assembly amended the bill to address the concerns of the President, when passed it might not receive presidential assent on the reason that it is too close to the election year just as was the case when the bill was passed in the Eight Assembly.

Just as predicted, after the National Assembly resumed on January 18, 2022, nobody mentioned anything concerning overriding the veto of Mr. President, instead, what the Senate did was to re-amend the bill to restore direct and indirect primaries.

In fact, they even added consensus, which was not in the act before the amendment. In the re-amendment, the chamber in Clause 84(2) of the report approved direct, indirect primaries or consensus as procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions.

Since the nation’s highest legislative Assembly chickened out of this challenge it had with President on the Electoral Bill, many system analysts have tagged the chamber a “toothless bulldog” that can bark but not bite when the chips are down.

