Electoral Bill: Senators’ plan to override Buhari still alive, says Sadiq

Senator Umar Sadiq has stated that the Senate has not dumped plans to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill, but rather chose to suspend action on it because of developments at the House of Representatives penultimate Tuesday.

Sadiq, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business and representing Kwara North in the Red Chamber, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the ‘Newskeg’ programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara Council. Sadiq added that members of the Senate also agreed with the House of Representatives to consult with stakeholders and constituents before making a final decision on the issue.

Noting that overriding the president’s veto requires two-third votes of both chambers and that since the House of Representatives was on recess having on Tuesday adjourned until January 2022 without a decision on the issue, whatever the Senate might have chosen to do on the issue would be an exercise in futility. He added further that rather than the Senate getting condemned for inaction or getting accused of backtracking, Nigerians should instead await its decision.

 

Our Reporters

