Electoral bill: The controversy rages

The controversy over the rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari raises questions over the desirability or otherwise of the direct primary election mode included in the bill, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

P resident Muhammadu Buhari, on December 21, rejected the Electoral Act Amendment Bill sent to him by the National Assembly for his assent. Buhari cited financial, security and legal consequences as reasons for declining assent to the bill. He summed up his reason thus: “The amendment as proposed is a violation of the underlying spirit of democracy, which is characterised by freedom of choices of which political party membership is a voluntary exercise of the constitutional right of freedom of association.” The main reason for rejecting the bill by the President was the inclusion of the direct primary as mode of choosing candidates for elections by political parties. Buhari noted that the existing constitution of the parties registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) permits direct, indirect and consensus primaries. According to the president “the conduct of direct primaries across the 8,809 wards across the length and breadth of the country will lead to a significant spike in the cost of conducting primary elections by parties, as well as increase in the cost of monitoring such elections by INEC which has to deploy monitors across these wards each time a party is to conduct direct primaries for the presidential, gubernatorial and legislative posts.” He added: “In addition to these costs with the already huge cost of conducting general election will inevitably lead to huge financial burden on both political parties, INEC and the economy in general at a time of dwindling revenues. “The indirect consequences of the issues of high cost and monetisation are that it will raise financial crimes and constitute further strain on the economy. It will also stifle smaller parties without the enormous resources required to mobilise all party members for the primaries. This is not healthy for the sustenance of multiparty democracy in Nigeria. “In addition to increased costs identified above, conducting and monitoring primary elections across 8,809 wards will pose huge security challenges as the security agencies will also be overstretched; direct primaries will be open to participation from all and sundry and such large turn-out without effective security coordination will also engender intimidation and disruptions, thereby raising credibility issues for the outcomes of such elections.” The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on his advice it was believed the President withheld his assent, explained that there are 18 registered political parties in the country. Using the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a case study, Malami argued that it would cause the party about N200 billion to conduct direct primaries if the provision of the Electoral Act amendment bill is implemented. “Therefore, if it is assumed that every political party will spend N200 billion, how much will then be spent in conducting the same primary elections in 18 political parties just to produce qualified candidates?” he asked. Malami likened direct primary to a general election that involves all registered voters in a country, and argued that if direct primary is adopted, “This means that you will repeat the general elections 18 times.” The President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, who spoke on the issue, described Buhari as a patriot whose interest is the welfare of the Nigerian masses and not just a select few. Shehu said in a statement that the President’s decision not to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law will save Nigeria from frivolous spendings. Direct primary involves all registered members of a given political party to elect a candidate of the party for an election. APC adopted this method to choose Buhari and some others as its candidates in 2019 general election. The President secured a whopping 2.9 million votes in Kano State alone, and 14.8 million throughout the country, to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate. APC first adopted direct primary to elect its candidate in the 2018 Osun governorship election. Before then, the mode of party primaries had been indirect, which is also known as delegates’ election or collegiate system. This has been heavily criticized because it involves only a tiny percentage of registered party members. For instance, only 3,274 delegates from the 36 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), elected the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 presidential election. Though one does not know the actual number of the party’s registered members, but the number of delegates appeared infinitesimal and less than one percent of what may be the total registered members. Again, indirect primary is criticised because it is open for inducement by aspirant with deep pocket. People spent fortunes to be elected as delegates because they are sure to recoup their “investment” tenfold at the primary. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, said “indirect primaries are more subject to abuse and dictatorial control by top party wigs. They throw up delegates through unwholesome means and these delegates pick the eventual candidates from the pool of aspirants.” Ozekhome believes the direct primary proposed in the Electoral Act amendment bill is more democratic than indirect primaries, because “they give a level playing ground and make party members own the party, not just a favoured few with deep pockets and influence.” Indirect primaries turn out to be a tool used by those who control party structure against opponents. In most cases, the structure is under the control of the governor, who dispenses it as political patronage to loyal members and those not in his good book usually lost out. Majority of party delegates are local government chairmen, members of the state House of Assembly and appointees of the governor. Local government chairmen and state legislature have lost their independence to the executive arm of government. Senator Kabiru Gaya, Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, explained that the direct primary was included in the Electoral Act amendment bill to protect federal lawmakers. Gaya, a second republic governor, argued that except a lawmaker is in the good book of his state governor, he risks not returning, because the “governors have delegates, and they decide who will be the next House of Representatives member, the next senator. “The best legislators are those who come back often, because of experience. But these days, because of what is happening, because of interference of indirect primaries, you find out that only 30 per cent will come back to the National Assembly. Of course, you are losing 70 per cent. You are losing experienced people. In the National Assembly, the more you come, the more experienced you become. This is a means of empowering the legislators.” But yet, there is a snag: Unlike INEC, no political party in Nigeria can boast of an authentic membership register. And where there is no reliable membership register, it is difficult to conduct an acceptable direct primary. In 2019, a total of 14.8 million members elected President Buhari as APC candidate. But the president got 15.2 million votes in the main election to win the presidency. This means that less than a million Nigerians outside APC members wanted Buhari to rule them. Over 28.6 million people voted in the election. In the recently conducted Anambra State governorship election, candidate of APC, Andy Uba who emerged through direct primary, got 230, 201 votes out of the party’s claimed 348, 490 members in the state. But during the main election on November 6, 2021, Uba got a paltry 43, 285 votes, which is a far cry of the number that voted him as the APC candidate. Where were the rest 186,916 who voted for him during the direct primary? These cast doubt on the credibility of the direct primaries where Buhari and Uba emerged as candidates. America, where Nigeria adopted her presidential system, uses delegates model to elect presidential candidates and collegiate system to elect the country’s president. The ugly side of this model was exposed in 2016, when Hilary Clinton, the Democrat Party candidate scored 48.2 per cent popular vote as against 46.1 per cent by her Republican Party rival Donald Trump but lost the Electoral College and subsequently the presidency. Clinton scored 227 Electoral College votes while Trump got 305 to win the 2016 presidential election. The cost implication associated with direct primary is the main reason Buhari withheld his assent on the Electoral Act amendment bill. Direct primary if adopted, will hold in all the over eight thousand electoral wards in the country, and it will be monitored by INEC officials. INEC engaged 814,453 ad hoc staff to conduct the 2019 general election. Each ad hoc staff was paid N30,500 for the two sets of elections – presidential/ National Assembly and gubernatorial/ state Assembly. This is over N2.4 billion. With the nation’s current 18 registered political parties, the cost could be enormous. The primary have to be staggered to enable the commission deploy staff. Another problem is party membership. In Nigeria party membership is fluid, a member of one political party in the morning can change to another in the evening, even with the people’s mandate. This could happen because there is no strong legislation against cross-carpting in the country, and there is no defined party ideology. The only attempt at party ideology in Nigeria was during the stillborn third republic when ideology, “a little to the right and a little to the left,” was imposed on the two parties of that era, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Republican Convention (NRC). The situation presently is a precarious one: should the nation continue with the indirect model with the observable flaws, or should it adopt the direct with the financial and administrative implications? This calls for building of strong institution. This will help to minimise or eradicate manipulations and inducements that characterise the electoral system. Advance democracies don’t have problem with their electoral system because there are institutions that check infractions. Nigeria simply needs strong institutions and not personality for credible electoral system.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...