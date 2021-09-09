News

Electoral College expands board, appoints 4 Nigerians

The Electoral College Nigeria, the pioneer political literacy organisation in the country, has announced the appointment of four illustrious Nigerians to join its current board. The College is a nonpartisan/ non-governmental initiative of The Emerging Leaders Advancement Forum (TELAF), floated in response to an urgent need for good governance in Nigeria.

Disclosing the new appointments, the College’s Executive Director, Mr. Kunle Lawal, said the additions would be bringing fresh inputs into the sterling qualities of its existing board, adding that their appointments were to take effect immediately. According to Lawal, the College had the target of educating over a hundred thousand Nigerians before the 2023 general election, hence the need for a board expansion.

The newest additions to the board were Jimi Tewe, a renowned capacity development expert; Edet Dorothy Ossai, lawyer and policy researcher; Dr Favour Ayodele, business management consultant and leadership expert; and Maryam Mayro Suleiman, businesswoman and a patriotic Nigerian. While expressing enthusiasm to work with the team, Lawal said the College was poised to raise the bars of Nigeria’s electoral system and ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy through credible leadership recruitment.

