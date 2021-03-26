Electoral fraud: A’Ibom court jails UNICAL lecturer 3 years

…conviction, a lesson for election riggers –PDP

An Akwa Ibom State High Court in Akwa Ibom State yesterday sentenced Prof. Peter Ogban of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), to three-year jail term, after finding him guilty of fraudulent manipulation of Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial election, and of publishing and announcing false results.

This sentencing, however, emerged on a day the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the jail term to Ogban was a huge lesson for election riggers. Ogban, a professor of soil science in UNICAL, and a returning officer in the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, was charged for manipulating the election results of two local government areas – Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo. He was tried on a two-count charge for manipulating and falsifying the scores of election results in Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo local government areas in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his ruling, Justice Augustine Odokwo said the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubts that the convict was guilty of the charges and accordingly sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of N100,000 for the charges, respectively. Ogban pleaded for mercy on the premise that he had dependents including a 90-year-old mother to carter for, adding that he was a respectable member of his community and a very valuable and sought after lecturer in the Department of Soil Science in the university. He said: “If I lose my source of income, it means all of my dependents I have mentioned will suffer, especially the condition of my aged mother.

“This is an eyeopener for anyone who participated in local, state or national activities to do so with dexterity and not take anything for granted to avoid an innocent person being embarrassed. “I should be pardoned for the inability to do this which is why I am here today. I plead that you grant me 100 per cent mercy and allow me to go and continue with my responsibilities.” In a previous court session, Ogban had told the court how results of the election were falsified; to give the APC an unfair advantage over its main rival, the PDP.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, was the APC candidate in the election, where he sought a return to Sen-ate, after he defected from the PDP. The PDP candidate, the Chris Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor in Akwa Ibom State, defeated Akpabio in the election; which was gripped by pockets of violence. Ogban was prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the landmark case. Earlier, his counsel, Anthony Ekpe, had prayed the court to pardon the convict. He said: “It was just a flip in the entire election process and cannot be said to have been to the detriment of the party said to have suffered. It could just as well have been an oversight or a mistake.

“We plead with my lord not to deprive the accused of his liberty and seek particularly for another form of punishment. We plead that the court temper justice with mercy.” But after the judgement, Ekpe said the convict would appeal his conviction. Also, counsel to INEC, Clement Onwenwunor, applauded the court for the novel ruling on the electoral fraud case.

He described the judgment as “commendable”. Meanwhile, PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as shameful that individuals who had attained the peak of enviable career in the academia could submit themselves as willing tools to rig election for politicians.

The party stated that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with other corrupt returning officers who were allegedly bribed to alter results and rig the 2019 general elections for the APC. The statement reads: “Such individuals can now see the deplorable situation of economic depression, excruciating hardship, terrorism, killings, kidnapping, social and infrastructural decay, which their fraudulent and unpatriotic action has plunged our nation. “If these unpatriotic elements had not manipulated our electoral process in favour of APC and allowed the will of the people to prevail, our nation would not have found herself in this sorry state.”

