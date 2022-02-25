News

Electoral Law: Bode George commends Buhari, urges devolution of power

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as a right step in a right direction.

In a statement issued by the PDP chieftain on Friday in Lagos, George said the new law will remove the democratic process from the shackles of godfatherism and money bags.

President Buhari on Friday signed the much-debated Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law, thereby ending speculations about his rejection of the Bill for a second time.

George, who has been one of the advocates for the new law, stated that the courage of Buhari should be applauded, just as he urged the Commander-in-Chief to also see to the devolution of powers where all sections of the nation will be empowered to develop at its own pace.

The statement read: “This is a triumph for all Nigerians and for all advocates of genuine representative governance.

“I congratulate President Buhari for being courageous and forward looking enough to append his signature to this very significant Bill which has now become part of our law.

“This Electoral law is quite significant in many ways. It will forever remove the democratic process from the shackles of godfatherism and money bags who continue to sabotage the will of the people. It will equally reduce a great deal of electoral malpractices through the brazen forging of figures and other manipulative processes that hinder the democratic growth.

“The Nigerian democracy is now on the path of liberation and emancipatory importance. The Will of the people will now triumph over the shenanigans of a dirty few. This, no doubt , will deepen our democratic values and ensure the endurance of freedom and liberty. It is indeed a right step in the right direction.

“Nigerians have suffered a lot for this democratic dawn. We must all applaud every opportunity that enhances our collective freedom. The next agenda that needs the attention of President Buhari is the devolution of powers where all sections of our nation will be empowered to develop at its own pace without the overbearing intervention of the center.”

 

Our Reporters

